Tiger Woods teases announcement coming Monday of Genesis Invitational

You had our curiosity, Tiger. Now you have our attention.

When Tiger Woods speaks, people listen. When he posts on social media, people react. His latest post, which came Tuesday morning, was a tease to what one can guess is a big announcement coming Monday of the Genesis Invitational, Woods’ event and the final of five on the PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

“The vision remains the same. 2.12.24” the post reads.

But what is it in reference to? It could be a multitude of things, including a tease at what Woods’ next clothing brand will be.

The vision remains the same. 2.12.24 pic.twitter.com/nWtlEUk8LN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 6, 2024

Nike and Tiger split as partners after 27 years last month. Since then, there has been plenty of speculation about what apparel Woods will don when he tees it up next, which is expected next week. Some of the speculation relates to a trademark filing “Sunday Red” from TaylorMade.

There are no logos visible in the image posted to social media, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see the announcement have something to do with apparel.

Next week is expected to be Woods’ first time playing since the Hero World Challenge in December, where he finished 18th out of 20 players at even par for the week.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek