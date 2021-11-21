Tiger Woods Shares First Video of Himself Playing Golf Since Car Crash: 'Making Progress'

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is officially back on the green!

The 45-year-old pro golfer shared a three-second clip of himself practicing his swing on social media on Sunday, nearly nine months after he was involved in a scary car wreck in Southern California.

"Making progress," he wrote alongside the video on Twitter and Instagram.

Fellow pro golfer Ricke Fowler was among many to celebrate the achievement in the comments section on Instagram. "Decent swing…plenty more left in that tank!" he wrote to his friend.

Comedian David Spade also chimed in jokingly with, "If you need lessons hit me up."

Woods was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Feb. 23 that left him with "significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity," according to a statement posted on Woods' Twitter page the day after the crash from Anish Mahajan, MD, chief medical officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

In October, a source told PEOPLE that Woods had been making a "remarkable recovery" following the accident, noting that the athlete had been undergoing physical therapy for his injuries.

"Tiger has made a remarkable recovery in the past few months, but it's even more significant lately," the source explained at the time. "It's like every day he can do more, he can handle more, the pain is less and he's feeling better."

Tiger Woods/Instagram

The insider also suggested Woods had "a timeframe in his head" regarding his return to the course. "He knows when he wants to return, and he's going to make it happen," they explained. "He says even if he's not at 100%, he knows how important it is to get back out there and compete. That's his goal."

Also in October, another source told PEOPLE that "being a dad has helped him stay focused on his recovery" and that he "lives for" his son Charlie, 12, and daughter Sam, 14, with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

"At times, it's been very difficult for him both physically and mentally," the insider shared. "His leg injuries caused him extreme pain. He is a fighter and has been determined to get better though."

They added, "He has worked very hard in physical therapy ... He has had an incredible recovery."