Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler: Separated by a generation and 16 strokes at the Masters

Christine Brennan, USA TODAY
·4 min read
AUGUSTA, Ga. — They passed each other without fanfare Saturday afternoon at the Masters, Tiger Woods going one way, Scottie Scheffler the other, literally and figuratively.

Woods was heading to the ninth green, his joy ride around Augusta National finally reaching its conclusion, while Scheffler, the leader by five shots at the halfway point of the Masters, was walking up the adjacent first fairway, just starting his day, the possibilities endless.

Comings and goings. The third round of the Masters was a story of comings and goings on a bleak, raw, blustery day that was reminiscent of a British Open, not a spring Saturday in Augusta.

Woods, transcending his game all week, much more than a sports headline, was on his way to shooting a disheartening 6-over-par round of 78, ending whatever distant dream he had of contending on Sunday less than 14 months after crashing his SUV, shattering his right leg and fearing that he might never walk again.

Scheffler, who had never won on tour until Super Bowl weekend and now can’t stop winning, having won three times in less than two months, brought that big lead to the first tee and never lost it, finishing ahead of the field by three strokes going into Sunday’s final round.

Even with a bogey on the final hole after hitting his drive on 18 into a massive bush, Scheffler, 25, provided such a stark Saturday contrast with Woods, 46. Scheffler is the favorite to win Sunday, while Tiger is no longer a factor in a tournament he said he believed he could win, even with a rebuilt right leg.

The difference between the two men after three rounds? A generation — and 16 strokes.

Scottie Scheffler shakes hands with his caddie, Ted Scott, after finishing the third round of The Masters.
“I thought it was tough,” Woods said afterward. “Some of the other guys may not say that, but for me, I had a tough time. I felt like I didn't really hit it that bad, but I had four three-putts and a four-putt. I felt like I hit 1,000 putts out there on the greens today.”

The cold weather was not helpful to Woods, who is tied for 41st place at 7-over. He has a fused back. He has screws and plates and pins in his right leg. This is a man who needs warm weather to help him get through his day, not wind chills in the 40s.

“I just could not get a feel for getting comfortable with the ball,” Tiger said. “Posture, feel, my right hand, my release, I just couldn't find it. I was trying different things, trying to find it, trying to get something, trying to get anything, and nothing seemed to work.

“Even as many putts as I had, you'd think I'd have figured it out somewhere along the line, but it just didn't happen.”

Scheffler meanwhile thrived in the conditions, reaching 11-under par twice in the round before falling back a bit with three bogeys in his final five holes to shoot one-under 71, finish at 9-under and hold that three-shot lead over Cameron Smith.

Scheffler is playing with a serene sense of confidence now that he has reached the No. 1 ranking in the world.

“We all wish we had that two, three-month window when we get hot, and hopefully majors fall somewhere along in that window,” Woods said of Scheffler. “We take care of it in those windows. Scottie seems to be in that window right now.”

Scheffler agrees wholeheartedly. He has totally embraced the moment, and his lead, and his opportunity to win his first major title Sunday.

“You prepare and work hard and do all the things to be in this position,” he told reporters after his round, “and it's a lot more fun being able to sit in here and talk to you guys after the third round versus just being swept off and going to the range in 30th place.”

Tiger tees off in the fifth group Sunday, nearly four hours before Scheffler tees off in the final group with Smith. Woods is likely to be finishing right around the time Scheffler starts. Comings and goings, indeed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler head in opposite directions at Masters

