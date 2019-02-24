Tiger Woods' results: Score, highlights from Round 4 at WGC-Mexico Championship

With Dustin Johnson so far ahead of the field in the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday, it likely wouldn't have mattered if Tiger Woods had converted all of his putting opporunities down the stretch. Even so, it was a rather frustrating afternoon for Woods, who finished 2-under par for the round and 8-under par overall.

He tied for 10th place, but he probably could have finished much higher if he didn't miss a series of short-range putts in the latter portion of the round. He began 2-under par after just two strokes and repeatedly reached the green with chances to birdie.

MORE: Watch the WGC-Mexico live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With the Masters two months away, Woods will hope to sort out his short game soon and can at least take solace in the rest of his skill set appearing smooth for much of the weekend.

Sporting News tracked updates and highlights from Woods' final round at the WGC-Mexico, played at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Naucalpan, Mexico.

WGC-Mexico Championship leaderboard

For complete scores, check out our full WGC-Mexico leaderboard featuring Woods and the rest of the field.

Tiger Woods' results: Score, highlights from Round 4

Hole (Par) Tiger's score (Overall) Place 1 (4) 1 under (-7) T-9 2 (4) 2 under (-8) T-7 3 (3) 2 under (-8) T-6 4 (4) 2 under (-8) T-6 5 (4) 2 under (-8) T-6 6 (5) 2 under (-8) T-5 7 (3) 2 under (-8) T-5 8 (4) 1 under (-7) T-9 9 (4) 1 under (-7) T-10 10 (4) 1 under (-7) T-11 11 (5) 1 under (-7) T-11 12 (4) 1 under (-7) T-11 13 (3) 2 under (-8) T-8 14 (4) 2 under (-8) T-8 15 (5) 2 under (-8) T-8 16 (4) 2 under (-8) T-9 17 (3) 2 under (-8) T-10 18 (4) 2 under (-8) T-10

Hole 18: Par 4, 388 yards

Story continues

Woods comes up juuuuust short of a final birdie that would have likely clinched a top 10 finish. He's tied for 10th with three others now but could fall further back if Patrick Reed finishes his round with a flourish.

Hole 17: Par 3, 156 yards

Par on the 17th hole puts Woods in a tie for 10th place with one more hole to go.

Hole 16: Par 4, 390 yards

A clean hit onto the green set up what should have been a simple birdie, but instead Woods misses by a significant margin and settles for par.

Hole 15: Par 5, 576 yards

Yikes. Another short-range putt goes wrong, and Woods settles for par. A solid afternoon could have been special with some more consistency on the green.

Hole 14: Par 4, 507 yards

Woods hits one into the rough but bounces back for par. He's on track for his second-best round of the tournament.

Hole 13: Par 3, 221 yards

Wow, a nice iron tee shot by Woods lands 3 feet from the cup. He capitalizes by sinking the birdie putt, his first since Hole 2.

Hole 12: Par 4, 403 yards

Woods misses a 4-foot gimme for birdie. He settles for par.

Hole 11: Par 5, 625 yards

Another missed opportunity, this time stemming from some putting woes after a strong start to the hole. It takes three tries from the green before Woods gets it to go down for par. Woods is no longer in the top 10.

Hole 10: Par 4, 442 yards

Missed chance for birdie, as his third stroke rolls a foot wide of the cup. He taps in for par.

Hole 9: Par 4, 376 yards

Woods settles for par again, and halfway through the final day of the WGC-Mexico Championship, he's not changed his positioning on the leaderboard all that much.

Hole 8: Par 4, 517 yards

First real mistake of the afternoon for Woods. He hooks his drive off the tee way left. From there, he has to play catch-up, ultimately landing a 4-foot putt for bogey.

Hole 7: Par 3, 238 yards

Another hole, another par for Woods. That's five straight for him after starting with a pair of birdies.

Hole 6: Par 5, 605 yards

Almost an eagle! Woods lands 2 yards from the hole on his approach. Then his birdie putt comes up short. He'll settle for par.

Hole 5: Par 4, 433 yards

Woods continues a conservative starting approach, opting to iron off the tee instead of using his driver. It might not let him pull of an improbable comeback to win this tournament, but so far his efficiency has him positioned to finish high up on the leaderboard. He taps in for par here.

Hole 4: Par 4, 513 yards

Woods makes it a little difficult on himself by putting his second shot into the rough, but he salvages par with a 5-foot putt.

Hole 3: Par 3, 160 yards

Woods converts a tricky Par 3.This has been a pretty ideal start for him.

Hole 2: Par 4, 368 yards

An absolutely spectacular second shot from the fairway sets up another birdie.

Hole 1: Par 4, 319 yards

Woods is underway Sunday in Naucalpan. He drills a beautiful line drive 300 yards onto the fairway, then chips about 6-feet short of the hole. His putt for birdie lands.