Tiger Woods’ score: Round 2 results, highlights from 2019 British Open

It wasn't the disaster of Round 1, but major-title No. 16 will have to wait at least another nine months for Tiger Woods after a disappointing finish to his 2019 British Open.

Woods shot a 1-under 70 to finish Round 2 at 6-over for the tournament and will likely miss the cut by at least four strokes. This would be just the 10th time he's missed the cut at a major since turning pro in 1996.

MORE: Watch the British Open live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Round 2 started on a high note for Woods as he birdied No. 1 and No. 6, doubling the amount of birdies he had all of Thursday. A bogey on No. 7 and two more on the final two holes of the round, however, spoiled any hopes of Woods rebounding from Thursday's effort.

Both Woods and Phil Mickelson are expected to miss the cut, which would be the first time ever in the 83 majors the duo has played together that such an event has occurred.

The British Open is the final major of the year, and with Woods admittedly not feeling 100 percent at this tournament, it will be interesting to see which tournaments he plays to wrap up the season.

Sporting News tracked live hole-by-hole scoring updates and highlights from Woods' second round at the 2019 British Open. Follow along below.

LIVE: Full leaderboard for the 2019 British Open





Tiger Woods' score: Round 2 updates, highlights from 2019 British Open





Story continues

Hole (Par) Round 2 score (Overall) Place 1 (4) 1-under (+6) T-136 2 (5) 1-under (+6) T-137 3 (3) 1-under (+6) T-138 4 (4) 1-under (+6) T-136 5 (4) 1-under (+6) T-137 6 (3) 2-under (+5) T-127 7 (5) 1-under (+6) T-134 8 (4) 1-under (+6) T-134 9 (4) 1-under (+6) T-137 10 (4) 2-under (+5) T-128 11 (4) 3-under (+4) T-116 12 (5) 3-under (+4) T-118 13 (3) 3-under (+4) T-115 14 (4) 3-under (+4) T-113 15 (4) 3-under (+4) T-111 16 (3) 3-under (+4) T-113 17 (4) 2-under (+5) T-120 18 (4) 1-under (+6) T-132

Click here or refresh the page if you can't view the leaderboard.

Hole 18, Par 4, 473 yards

Final tee shot goes right of the fairway into the rough. Approach shot lands short of the green, but he opts to use his putter anyways for the third shot that doesn't get anywhere close to the hole. He needs two putts to end his day, and likely the tournament with a bodey

Hole 17, Par 4, 405 yards

First two shots are both left and in some thick rough as the rain begins to pour. He manages to get to the green on his third shot, but misses the 18-foot attempt to save par. Bogey.

Hole 16, Par 3, 236 yards

Lands on the green off the tee and lags his first putt to about a foot in front of the hole for a tap-in par.

Hole 15, Par 4, 418 yards

Third great tee shot today wasted by an awful approach. Took a big chunk with the wedge and comes up well short of the green. Third shot puts him about 4 feet from the hole, and he settles for par. He'll likely need to birdie each of these final holes.

Hole 14, Par 4, 470 yards

Decent tee shot puts Woods in the fairway and the approach shot puts him 28 feet from the cup. Another routine two-putt par. Four holes left.

Hole 13, Par 3, 190 yards

Lands safely on the green and to the left of the hole. A quick two-putt for par.

Hole 12, Par 5, 530 yards

Finds the rough off the tee and again on the second shot. He's able to find the green with his third shot, about 15 feet from the hole. Two-putts for par.

Hole 11, Par 4, 475 yards

Tee shot just leaks into the rough. Approach shot sets him up for a chance at back-to-back birdies that he does indeed convert! Likely too little, too late.

Hole 10, Par 4, 456 yards

A nice swing to a nice start for what is likely Woods' final nine holes of the tournament. His entire group reaches the green with their approach shots, but it's Woods who is closest. He drills the birdie putt.

Hole 9, Par 4, 431 yards

Puts the approach shot within 10 feet of the cup for a real good opportunity at his third birdie of the front nine. Misses the easy birdie putt. Par and 1-under on the day as he makes the turn.

Hole 8, Par 4, 430 yards

Found the fairway again with the driver, but it's another poor approach shot. He recovers well to two-putt for par.

Hole 7, Par 5, 590 yards

Wow. Best tee shot of the tournament for Woods. Approach shot is waaayyy off, deep in the rough. Third shot puts it on the green, but the first putt is left well short. Woods misses the attempt to save par. Bogey

Hole 6, Par 3, 189 yards

Tee shot lands a little left of the cup, but sets up a reasonable attempt at birdie. Woods makes his second birdie of Round 2 after having just one all of yesterday.

Hole 5, Par 4, 382 yards

Uses a driver for the first time today, and it lands pretty close to the green. Again, the attempt at birdie finishes just inches from the cup for an easy par.

Hole 4, Par 4, 479 yards

Tee shot lands perfectly in the middle of the fairway, and the approach shot sets Woods up 18 feet from the hole. The birdie putt is a tad too fast. Par.

Hole 3, Par 3, 174 yards

Another good tee and approach shot sets up a manageable 25-foot putt for par that he sinks.

Hole 2, Par 5, 572 yards

Near disaster for Woods after a great tee an approach shot. He used a putter on the third shot to hit the ball over a hill. The ball rolled backwards and came to a rest just before it rolled back down the hill. Two-putts it home for par.

Hole 1, Par 4, 416 yards

The tee shot resembles yesterday. It's left into the rough and Woods grimaces. A great approach shot puts him 30 feet from the hole, and he nails the long putt for birdie! Good start.