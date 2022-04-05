Tiger Woods says he intends to play at US Masters - more than a year after serious car crash

Tiger Woods has said he plans to compete in the 86th Masters Tournament this week, less than 14 months after the golfer suffered serious injuries in a horrific car crash.

The 15-time major winner, who feared shortly after the accident in February 2021 that his right leg would have to be amputated, has not contested a top-level event since the 2020 Masters, which was played in November that year.

"As of right now I feel like I am going to play," Woods said in his pre-tournament press conference.

The 46-year-old, who competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December, played a practice round at Augusta last week and nine holes on both Sunday and Monday.

Asked if he thought he could win a 16th major title this week, Woods said: "I do."