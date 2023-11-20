Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new golf league postponed after damage to tournament venue

The launch of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new golf league, TGL, has been postponed until 2025 due to damage to the purpose-built tournament venue in Florida.

TGL, a tech-infused golf league that is designed to provide an alternative viewing experience to traditional golf tournaments, was scheduled to start in January at the SoFi Center, a state-of-the-art simulator venue that has been designed to hold around 1,600 fans.

But the venue was hit by storms in Florida last week, with the air-supported dome section collapsing. Officials said a power outage caused the deflation of the structure and the damage was too severe for TGL to begin at the start of the year as planned.

Woods and McIlroy had partnered with the PGA and were able to recruit a cast of 24 players, including several of the sport’s highest-profile stars, to compete in the team-based format.

🚨⛳️😓 #WATCH: A drone video shows the extensive damage done to the dome at the SoFi Center, home to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new @tglgolf simulator league.



(Via: @pbpost) pic.twitter.com/t1J3kOQIlu — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) November 17, 2023

TGL officials said no one was injured in the damage to the venue and the technology, which supports the golf simulators used in the competition, was not impacted.

McIlroy said the postponement brought “mixed feelings of disappointment and excitement”.

“Above all, we are happy that no one was injured,” McIlroy said. “We are looking forward to the launch of TGL. Given the circumstances, while the delay is disappointing, the postponement will allow us to regroup, refocus and return stronger."

A statement from TGL added: "Following discussions with key partners, including players, our six team ownership groups, PGA TOUR leadership and our commercial partners, SoFi, ESPN and Palm Beach State College, the decision has been made to postpone the start of the TGL season until early 2025.

"This decision came after reviewing short-term solutions, potential construction timelines, player schedules, and the primetime sports television calendar. Despite this new timeline for the venue, we remain excited about the future of TGL and will continue to build excitement between now and the start of the season with our players, fans and teams.

"We have begun to update plans and timelines and are confident that the extension will only improve our delivery."