Tiger Woods to make return to golf alongside son Charlie at PNC Championship

Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods will make his return to competitive golf next week at the PNC Championship alongside his 12-year-old son, Charlie.

Last week the 15-time major champion acknowledged he is unlikely ever to make a full-time return to the professional game after a car crash in February this year left him with serious leg injuries. However, he said he would “pick and choose a few events a year and … play around that”.

Woods sustained open fractures to the tibia and fibula in his right leg in the crash and said amputation had been a very real possibility.

The PNC Championship is a tournament in which major champions play alongside a family member. Tiger and Charlie played together in the tournament last year.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods tweeted. “I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

Alastair Johnston of IMG, the executive chairman of the PNC Championship, said he was looking forward to welcoming the Woods family to the event. “We have been liaising with Tiger and his team for some time and are delighted that he has now decided to make his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship,” he said.

They will face competition from the defending champions, Justin Thomas and his father Mike, a former PGA professional. The world’s No 1 female golfer, Nelly Korda, will team up with her father Petr, who won tennis’s Australian Open in 1998.