Tiger Woods to return for first tournament since emotional Open at St Andrews - AP/Peter Morrison

Tiger Woods will play in his first tournament since The Open when he tees it up in the Bahamas next month.

Woods has been out of action since missing the cut at St Andrews, due to his continuing struggle to overcome catastrophic leg injuries he suffered in a car crash in February 2021.

Speculation had been mounting that the 46-year-old would make his comeback at the Hero World Challenge, the 20-man PGA Tour event that his charitable foundation promotes, and Woods confirmed this in a social media post on Wednesday.

“I am excited to announce that I will be in this year’s field,” he wrote.

Woods has only played nine competitive rounds so far in 2022; making the cut at the Masters, before playing three rounds of the USPGA until withdrawing and then mounting a disappointing display at the 150th staging of the British major where he limped and grimaced his way into a tie for 153rd.

Woods was almost in tears walking up the 18th at the Home of Golf and later explained he did not have any more starts inked in for the rest of the season. “I have nothing planned – zero.” he said. “Maybe something next year. I don't know. But nothing in the near future. This is it. I was just hoping to play this one event this year.”

Tiger Woods drew huge crowds at the Old Course - Getty Images/Stuart Franklin

Woods has been seen intermittently in the intervening months, hitting wedges at a new course he has been designing and in the last week whilst caddying in a junior competition for son Charlie.

On Monday, it became obvious that he was preparing for a return proper when it was announced he will participate in “The Match” on Dec 10 – the week after the Bahamas event – alongside Rory McIlroy in a floodlit, made-for-TV, exhibition showdown against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

He is also expected to appear at the Tour’s parent-and child tournament – the PNC Championship – with Charlie the week later. However, in both of those non-official events, the 15-time major winner will be able to use a buggy. Nassau will be the real deal and could provide some indication on how often the golf world can expect to see him in 2023.

The tournament only features 20 golfers, but in order to be allowed official ranking points status is required to invite only in the world’s top 50. Woods, as tournament host, is exempt from that stipulation, which is good news for his fans as he has dropped to a career-low 1,245th.

Woods also revealed that Tommy Fleetwood has been added to the £3m event at Albany. The Englishman on Wednesday by the DP World Tour – formerly the European Tour – was unveiled as the player-captain of Great Britain & Ireland in the inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi in January.

Fleetwood’s Ryder Cup partner Francesco Molinari will fulfill the same role for The Continentals in the Ryder Cup warm-up which will be overseen by Europe captain Luke Donald ahead of the biennial dust-up with the US in Rome in September.