Tiger Woods ranks among America's richest celebrities

Hey, more good news for Tiger Woods! Turns out that his rehabilitated image is worth money — lots and lots and lots of money. Woods, coming off his most successful season in half a decade, ranks ninth on a Forbes list of America’s wealthiest celebrities with an estimated net worth of $800 million.

Woods is tied for ninth on the Forbes list with author James Patterson. At the top of the list: George Lucas, who made his $5.4 billion by creating some little space movies. Michael Jordan is the only other athlete on the list, with a net worth of $1.7 billion courtesy of endorsements and his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets. Also on the list: Steven Spielberg (No. 2, $3.7 billion), Oprah Winfrey (No. 3, $2.8 billion), and David Copperfield (No. 7, $875 million), among others.

After a year in which he won again on Tour at long last, Woods is currently kicking back and not expected to play again anytime soon. But he’s one of the betting favorites at next year’s Masters, and he’ll be in action again well before then.

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

