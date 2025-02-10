Tiger Woods pulls out of Genesis Invitational, says he's still processing his mother's death: 'I'm just not ready'

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 22: Tiger Woods of the United States walks from the first tee during the second round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 22, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has pulled out of the upcoming Genesis Invitational, citing his mother's death.

Woods made the announcement on Monday about the tournament scheduled to be played this week at Torrey Pines. Woods was previously announced by the tournament as a participant on Friday, marking his anticipated return to competitive golf after a prolonged absence. Instead, that return will have to wait.

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready," Woods wrote in his announcement. "I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my mom would have wanted to, but I'm still processing her loss.

"Thanks to every one who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my mom's passing."

Woods announced on Feb. 4 that his mother, Katilda had died at 80 years old. In his announcement, Woods wrote that she was "my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible."

Woods is the host of the Genesis Invitational that's normally played The Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. The tournament was moved to Torrey Pines in La Jolla, just north of San Diego, because of the recent wildfires in L.A.

Torrey Pines is a favorite course of Woods' and the site of several of his victories, including his classic 2008 U.S. Open win that featured a 19-hole playoff duel with Rocco Mediate.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.