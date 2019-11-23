Tiger Woods played a cruel prank on Tony Finau before telling him he was a captain's pick

Technically, Tony Finau will be a rookie on the Presidents Cup team next month despite playing for Team USA at last year's Ryder Cup. But if there's any hazing of first-time players planned in Australia, Finau should be spared. Putting up with Tiger Woods' call telling him he'd made the squad was enough abuse.

In addition to being a playing captain for the biennial event, apparently, Tiger has taken on the role of pranking captain as well. In his latest captain's blog for the Presidents Cup website, Woods wound Finau up for a bit before delivering the good news.

"I actually pranked Tony a little when I called to tell him he was on the team," Tiger writes. "I could feel his heart sink when I said I had some tough news. So, I let him sweat it out for a few seconds before welcoming him to the Presidents Cup."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: Brendon Todd continues hot play after being passed over for Presidents Cup

Wow, that's pretty cruel. Tiger just toying with Tony's emotions. What a trickster! It reminds us of the episode of "The Office" when Michael Scott pretends he's firing Pam for stealing post-it notes and she starts crying. Good times!

Anyway, Woods, who will be the first playing captain in the event since Hale Irwin in the inaugural Presidents Cup in 1994, had plenty of great things to say about Finau as well.

Speaking of good dudes, Tony Finau is as genuine as they come and is going to be another key piece of the squad. He is one of those guys who is going to light up the team room but will back it up on the course with consistent play.

Story continues

This is a guy who has qualified for the Tour Championship the last three years without a win, which is tough enough to accomplish once. It goes to show how reliable his game has been week in and week out, and that is exactly what this team needs. Everyone wants to play with Tony, so we are looking forward to having him.

Aww, that's sweet. Woods also praised his other picks, including Wednesday's late replacement of Brooks Koepka with Rickie Fowler, as well as Gary Woodland, and Patrick Reed, of whom he said, "I couldn’t imagine this team going into battle without Captain America."

The 2019 Presidents Cup will be played Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club. Hopefully, there's enough room on the team plane for all the fake snakes and whoopee cushions Woods plans on bringing.

RELATED: Davis Love III says Tiger Woods was "sitting on" Rickie Fowler pick for weeks

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM GOLF DIGEST

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

