Tiger Woods to play with son Charlie at PNC Championship again as return from injury takes shape

Tiger Woods will once again play alongside son Charlie at the PNC Championship in December.

The 15-time major champion has been out of action since withdrawing during the third round of the Masters in April, with Woods undergoing ankle fusion surgery a week later.

He recently revealed that his ankle was no longer causing him pain, but the 47-year-old admitted he was still battling other injury issues.

Woods has played an extremely limited schedule since a serious car accident in February 2021, one that left amputation of his right leg "on the table".

The PNC Championship has though been the one tournament Woods has not missed in recent years, and he will team up with Charlie, now 14, for the fourth year in a row on December 16-17 in Orlando.

Tiger Woods has played with his son in each of the past three years (Getty Images)

“It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all years,” Woods said. “Competing together, against a field of so many golfing greats and their families, is so special.”

The two-day tournament is open to major champions or winners of The Players Championship, who play alongside family members. Team Woods, runners-up in 2021, finished in a tie for eighth last year, with Charlie limping as a result of an ankle injury and Woods using a golf cart.

Lee Trevino will feature for a 26th time this year, while Padraig Harrington is in the field alongside his youngest son and Justin Thomas will again play with his father. The only debutants in the 20-team field are Steve Stricker and his daughter Izzi, a state high school champion.

The event will round off a busy end to the year for Woods, who is teeing it up at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas next week.

Woods hosts the tournament and it was recently confirmed that he would take the 20th and final place in the field. It is set to be just the second time since 2021 that Woods has played four rounds at an event, and will provide a good indication of how easily he can walk 72 holes.