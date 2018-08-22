Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson confirm $9 million match will go down on Thanksgiving weekend in Vegas

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have confirmed: It’s going down on Thanksgiving weekend. (Getty Images)

It’s happening. Reports have flown for more than a month that Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were planning a winner-take-all match, but now the two golfers have confirmed the showdown.

The two golfing legends will face off on Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas for a $9 million purse, according to a pair of tweets the two sent out on Wednesday.

First, Woods released the weekend and location with a graphic.





Then, Mickelson implicitly announced the payout for the winner a few minutes later, while also getting a start on his trash talk.

I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make😂 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018









Funnily enough, that was the third and fourth tweet Mickelson had ever sent from his account. The lefty had only sent out his first tweet seven hours prior.

Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson television details

Soon after Woods and Mickelson made their announcement, a press release was received by The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch with the all-important television details.

Story Continues

The match will take place at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas and will be produced by Turner Sports. It will be a pay-per-view event akin to a boxing match, available on DirecTV, B/R Live and AT&T U-verse for a currently unknown price.

Press release just out: The Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson 18-hole match will be produced by Turner Sports. Will air pay-per-view on DIRECTV, B/R Live and AT&T U-verse. Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. No price details on release. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) August 22, 2018





$9 million purse slightly lower than rumored

The announced $9 million purse is certainly nothing to sneeze at, but it comes in a full million dollars lower than the $10 million the two were rumored to be targeting. That’s obviously not a huge deal, but it’s interesting in the landscape of such an unusual and anticipated event.

Mickelson lands the first blow

We’re still about three months away from the match, but that didn’t stop Mickelson from landing his first win of the clash.

@TigerWoods I see you have a left-handed driver, well played. I hope it's a Callaway pic.twitter.com/qWuXsGVC6z — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018





Indeed, that is a left-handed driver Woods is using in his own graphic. Unless that graphic is inaccurate, you’d have to figure that Mickelson should be a heavy favorite if both golfers opt to use left-handed drivers.

In all seriousness, Woods is considered the heavy favorite going into the match at -180 odds (you would need to bet $180 on Woods to win $100) according to golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman.

Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson 18 Hole Match November 23 or 24, 2018

at Shadow Creek Golf Course – Las Vegas, NV Tiger Woods -180

Phil Mickelson +150 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) August 22, 2018





More from Yahoo Sports:

• Nationals lampoon: Harper era ends in failure

• Amid scandal, President Trump goes after NFL again

• Terez Paylor: 9 NFL teams best-suited for RB Bell in 2019

• Pete Thamel: Day of reckoning looms for Urban Meyer

