Tiger Woods opens as a Torrey Pines favorite

Tiger Woods makes his 2019 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open this week, his first official PGA Tour appearance since last fall's triumph at East Lake. Thanks to his successful comeback campaign in 2018, this year's foray at Torrey Pines doesn't boast the build-up as Woods' previous post-surgery starts in La Jolla, the attention shifted to what's ahead rather than the state of the 43-year-old's physicality and game.

Not to say this tournament lacks hype. If the bookmakers are to be believed, Tiger fans could be in for a treat. Whereas Woods was viewed as a toss-up to make the cut last year, the sharps have circled the 14-time major winner as one of the event favorites, entering at +1200 (only Jon Rahm and Justin Rose have lower odds). That might seem audacious for Woods, given he hasn't played competitively since the Hero World Challenge. Conversely, the man is no stranger to Torrey Pines, bagging eight professional victories at the property.

In honor of Tiger's first 2019 outing, here are nine wagers, odds and bets from BetDSI Sportsbook to monitor this week.

Will Tiger Woods make the cut? (Yes -170, No +140)

Officially, Woods ended his 2018 on a tear with a runner-up at the PGA Championship, a T-6 at the BMW Championship and his win at the Tour Championship. Unfortunately for Woods, his performance at the Ryder Cup, the made-for-TV match with Phil Mickelson and the Hero were on the opposite end of the spectrum, as Tiger was clearly gassed. Still, with almost two months of rest—coupled with the fact that he's only missed the cut once at Torrey—"Yes" is an easy call.



Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 5? (Yes +400, No -650)

Woods' most recent win at Torrey was in 2013; it's also his only top-20 finish at the event since 2008. We're not deterring your resolve from rolling with the plus-400...we just don't endorse it, either.



Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10? (Yes +200, No -265)

Woods did post seven top-10 finishes in just 18 starts last year, but copy and paste the sentiments from above. Of note, the last time Tiger finished inside the top 10 at Torrey but didn't win the tournament was 2004.



Tiger Woods highest score on any hole: Over 6.5 (-130), Under 6.5 (+100)

Framed in another fashion: Do you think Woods will make a double on a par 5, triple on par 4 or quad on a par 3? We don't want to meet the sorry soul that dares to vouch "yes" to any of these items.



Tiger Woods lowest score (18 holes) on North Course: Over 70.5 (-120), Under 70.5 (-110)

Last year the North was right in the middle of the pack in course difficulty on tour, coming in at 0.590 strokes under par. Woods shot 71 on the North in 2018; with calm weather in the forecast, expect Woods to break that figure this week.



Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round Donald Miralle

Tiger Woods lowest score (18 holes) on South Course: Over 71.5 (-110), Under 71.5 (-120)

Only four courses (not counting major venues) were tougher in 2018 than the South. If Woods makes the cut, he'll get three chances on the course, and it's likely that one of those go-arounds will go, ahem, south. Over is the safe play.



Tiger Woods cumulative score for The Undertow (Holes 2, 3, 4 on North Course): Over 11 (+100), Under 11 (-130)

It reads 4-3-4 on the card, but this stretch features the fourth, first and second hardest holes on the North. Nevertheless, Woods made it through unscathed last season. The biggest deadlock of the bunch, but we like Woods to replicate last year's feats.



Tiger Woods full tournament FIR (must make cut): Over 56.5 percent (-110), Under 56.5 percent (-120)

Call your accountant, unload all your stocks, call in whatever monetary favors are outstanding and place all funds on the under. Though Woods' driving accuracy steadily improved throughout the summer, Torrey Pines flaunts some of the tightest confines on tour. Considering he hit just 21.43 percent of fairways at the Farmers Insurance Open last year, that 56.5 percentage is a pipe dream.



Will Tiger Woods hold an overnight lead? (Thursday-Saturday): Yes +500, No -900

Our educated guess says no. But for those adventurous enough to take this wager, parlay it with a top 5 or top 10 finish to get the most bang for your buck.



