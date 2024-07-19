Tiger Woods misses cut, finishes disastrous British Open at 14-over

Tiger Woods had two days he would like to forget at the Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Course in Troon, Scotland.

After carding an 8-over 79 during the first round, it was more of the same on Friday for the 15-time major winner as he missed the cut at his third straight major tournament, finishing at 14-over par.

The last time that happened was in 2015, when he failed to make the weekend at the U.S. Open, The British Open, and the PGA Championship.

Tiger Woods missed the cut in the British Open after a tough second round.

Woods, a three-time winner of the British Open, started his day with a par on the first hole and then got into trouble on the second with a double bogey. Woods then bogeyed No. 5, 9, 12, 14, 17 to finish the round at 6-over. He birdied only three holes during his two rounds.

That final score was good for being tied in 149th place with Ryan van Velzen, only four places from finishing the tournament in last place.

Seven others had finishes worse than Woods at the time he completed his second round: Denwit Boriboonsub (+15), Justin Leonard (+15), Wyndham Clark (+16), Todd Hamilton (+17), and the three golfers who withdrew from the tournament.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tiger Woods misses cut (+14) at British Open