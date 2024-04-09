Tiger Woods' Masters tee times, groupings for first two rounds at Augusta National

Tiger Woods' quest for a sixth championship at the Masters is all set to begin.

Woods will making his 26th appearance at Augusta National, where he has racked up nine top-10 finishes, including four victories, from 1997 to 2008.

Since his first appearance at the Masters in 1995, Woods has played in the Masters every year except 2014, 2017 and 2021. He withdrew from the tournament during the third round last year due to foot pain and ended up undergoing surgery on his right ankle to repair damage sustained from his horrific 2021 car wreck.

Aside from his remarkable victory in 2019 (his fifth Masters championship), Woods has only finished in the top 15 at the Masters one other time since 2012 (tied for fourth in 2013).

When does Tiger Woods play at 2024 Masters in Thursday's first round?

Woods is paired up with Jason Day of Australia and fellow American Max Homa for the first two rounds. The trio will get their tournament started Thursday at 1:24 p.m. ET as the fourth-to-last group of the day. Neither Day nor Homa have won a Masters, but Day did finish in a tie for second in 2011. Day's only major title came in 2015 when he won the PGA Championship. Homa has not won a major.

When does Tiger Woods play at 2024 Masters in Friday's second round?

Woods, Day and Homa have a morning tee time for the second round: 10:18 a.m. ET.

2024 Masters tees times for Thursday's first round

All times Eastern; (A) denotes amateur

8 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

8:12 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (A)

8:24 a.m.: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

8:36 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (A)

8:48 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

9 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (A)

9:12 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

9:24 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

9:36 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

9:48 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

10:06 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

10:18 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

10:30 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

10:42 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:54 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, VIktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

11:06 a.m.: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

11:18 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

11:30 a.m.: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (A)

11:42 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11:54 a.m.: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (A)

12:12 p.m.: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

12:24 p.m.: Ashkay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

12:36 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

12:48 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kutayama

1 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

1:12 p.m.: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1:24 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1:36 p.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1:48 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

2 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

2024 Masters tees times for Friday's second round

8 a.m.: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

8:12 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

8:24 a.m.: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley

8:36 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

8:48 a.m.: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad

9 a.m.: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

9:12 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry

9:24 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

9:36 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

9:48 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

10: 06 a.m.: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

10:18 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

10: 30 a.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

10:42 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

10:54 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

11:06 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

11:18 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente

11:30 a.m.: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

11:42 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht

11:54 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

12:12 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs

12:24 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

12:36 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

12:48 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

1 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

1:12 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

1:24 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1:36 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

1:48 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

2 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tiger Woods tee times at 2024 Masters for first round and second round