Tiger Woods makes Masters history but Scottie Scheffler stays on course at blustery Augusta

Tiger Woods produced a short game clinic to finish at one-over par after 36 holes

Tiger Woods made the cut at the 88th Masters here on a brutal Friday - in which rounds took six hours - to pen history that may never be rewritten. In contrast, Rory McIlroy scraped into the weekend in an Augusta plot that has become all too familiar for the Northern Irishman

On one-over, Woods has set a new Masters record of 24 consecutive Masters cuts made. He is seven off the halfway lead, shared by world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and fellow Americans Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau, but, of course, he still believes he can win a sixth Green Jacket.

McIlroy is 10 behind on four-over after a 77 and only his biggest fans will still have faith that it is possible for him finally to complete the career grand slam on Sunday. But he will need a performance that perhaps even Woods, himself, would class as a miracle.

Except, Woods is adamant he can still prevail and who is anyone to argue after he once more redefined what is possible? Tiger Woods, Masters history-maker. More than a quarter of a century after becoming the youngest-winner and setting the biggest margin of victory, the veteran once more reopened the Augusta record books.

Woods being the ultimate winner, he will not regard this latest astonishing streak of longevity as highly as many of his fans. But in leaving behind his great friend Fred Couples and Gary Player, the 48-year-old at least recognised the merit of the feat.

“The cut record means a lot, because it is a testament to consistency,” Woods said, after his level par 72 put him on one-over and easily into the final two rounds. “To do this year after year, through injuries and everything else, is pretty difficult.”

However, Woods is not content with merely that. Of course, he is not. “This means I have a chance going into the weekend,” said the five-time champion. “I’m here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament. I got my two rounds in. Just need some food and some caffeine, and I’ll be good to go.”

Yes, Woods will forever rage against the dying of the ball flight. It is what keeps him such an enthralling figure in the game of golf. Some call him a ceremonial golfer nowadays, but the only ceremony he puts on is a quasi-religious sporting sermon in which he highlights that giving up is never acceptable.

Granted, he withdrew from last year’s Masters in the third round because of injury and also pulled out during the second round of the LA Open two months ago, in his only competitive appearance since Augusta in 2023. Yet, let’s be honest, on both occasions no other golfer would have even been in attendance in the first place.

With all the money in the world - or that which does not belong to LIV anyway - and all the branded tee-pegs in China, Woods does not need to be doing this. But he is giving fans - or as they call them here, “patrons” - the blessed opportunity to see his iconhood in the flesh. Living and seething.

Believe it, this is no museum piece attraction, no nostalgia-fest akin to that Masters honorary starters’ guff in which Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson dink it down the fairway, with their doffings of the caps and their pathe-reel memories. Woods will go down scrapping, not waving.

Woods' pitching got him out of trouble repeatedly

For goodness sake, he had completed one competitive round in a year and had yet more surgery on a right leg that he almost lost in a car crash three years ago. And there he was, playing against the game’s elite and showing more short-game skill - and indeed heart - than many in this 89-man field.

He was up at 3.30am, yanking his broken body through the warm-ups it requires for him to be flexible enough for a challenge of this brutal nature. The problem was it was chilly when he resumed his first round at 7.45am and he was inevitably stiff. To reach one-under, he had delivered a few up-and-down lessons on Thursday, until the hooter went off to signal the end of play due to darkness in the weather-delayed opening day. He had five holes remaining.

It was tough going and a chunked approach at the 14th saw him drop a shot and then another poor approach on the 18th meant another bogey five and a one-over 73. He was clearly annoyed, but it was anything but straightforward.

Shane Lowry, the 2019 Open champion who won in atrocious conditions in 2019, called it the “probably the toughest two days of golf that I’ve played”. Lowry added: “It’s hard to hole putts. It’s hard to hit it close. The wind is all over the place. I’ve never seen it like this.

Jordan Spieth could attest to that. The 2015 champion, took a nine on the par-five 15th and Brian Harman, the reigning Open champion, shot an 82, finishing bogey, double-bogey, double-bogey. Disaster lurked amongst the pines. Bubba Watson, the two-time champion, was inside the cut mark before dropping eight shots in three holes from the 10th, including a quadruple-bogey eighth at the 11th.

Jon Rahm was one of the players left battered and bruised in howling winds

Strong winds blew sand from bunkers on the 18th

In contrast, Woods, as he claimed, is still in the ballgame and the galleries were appreciative to have him battling and refusing to accept the arena as too strenuous - mentally, technically and physically - for a 15-time major winner who, do nor forget, did the impossible here in 2019 when shrugging off back injuries which could have left him infirm.

There were four birdies and four bogeys and his ball-striking was comparable to playing partner Homa whose 71 . The trio are two clear of young Dane Nicolai Hojgaard. But once more, the focus was squarely on Woods dyeing medical convention, competitive convention and many other conventions besides

“I’m tired. I’ve been out for a while, competing, grinding,” Woods said. “It’s been a long 23 holes, a long day. But I’ve always loved playing here. I’ve been able to play here since I was 19 years old. It’s one of the honours

“I don’t take lightly, being able to compete. There’s such an aura and mystique about playing this golf course that unless you have played and competed here, you probably don’t really appreciate. And Lance [Bennett, his caddie] and I really did some good fighting today. We’ve got a chance.”

What would McIlroy give for that attitude around here. He holed a 18-footer on the last, but only for a par, and this five-over mediocrity was the first time he had not made a birdie at Augusta in eight years. Next to him, Scheffler was not on his game, but still managed to compile a level-par 72. He still looks ominous.

Masters 2024 day two: As it happened

12:52 AM BST

Some cheer for McIlroy on the 18th...

He drains a par putt from 15 feet or so to finish the day at four-over, comfortably inside the cutline. Nevertheless, it is a five-over 77 that leaves McIlroy 10 shots behind the leaders. Completing the career grand slam this weekend looks a remote possibility from there.

Especially with some like Scottie Scheffler at the top of the leaderboard, and he makes a stress free par on the last to sign for a level-par 72. Exactly what was required in these conditions.

That will be all from us today, back tomorrow with Scheffler, Homa and DeChambeau at the top of the leaderboard.

12:44 AM BST

Scheffler on the green at 18

Will be a slippery putt from above the hole, but should be within his capabilities to get that down in two. McIlroy was able to find his tee shot to the left of a bush, and hit a big fade with a fairway wood up into the vicinity of the green. Things could have been worse, but a tricky up and down from there.

12:42 AM BST

Rahm makes his par on the 18th

The defending champion will be around for the weekend, but boy was he made to work hard for it. A strong finish all things considered, but Rahm looks well short of his best.

12:38 AM BST

One of the reasons the cut has pushed out....

Is Justin Thomas. He was level-par for the tournament on the 15th tee but finished double-bogey, double-bogey, bogey, double-bogey to fall to seven-over. Carnage from the two-time US PGA champion.

12:36 AM BST

McIlroy keeping us all sweating...

After Scheffler split the fairway, McIlroy carves a drive right that hits timber and drops down...we are not sure where. No place that’s any good, that’s for sure, and he will be miles back. I’m not sure that’s even made the fairway.

Up at the green, Rahm is on the back edge of the green. Down in two to finish on five-over, which will surely be good enough to make the weekend.

12:32 AM BST

Good news for McIlroy and Rahm...

The cut has now fallen back to six-over. All the players on that score and better will be around for the weekend as things stand. It should give McIlroy some wriggle room.

12:28 AM BST

Vital par save from McIlroy

A lovely bunker shot to within four feet, and the par keeps McIlroy four-over. He just needs to avoid a double-bogey at the last and he will almost certainly be here for the weekend. Scheffler made a regulation par after finding fairway and green. Alongside them, Schauffele has battled well today and is level-par for the tournament.

12:20 AM BST

A touch of good fortune for McIlroy

His drive hit a tree and rebounded into the fairway, but it has left him 236 yards from home on the 17th. The good news is he has the wind at his back, so might not be much more than a five-iron.

Decent effort which looked on a good line, and it has come to rest in the front bunker. Things will get nervy if he fails to get that up and down.

12:18 AM BST

The wheels have come off for Hovland

Hovland is nine-over for his day after 15 holes and has just missed a matter from a matter of inches because he tried to quickly knock it in one-handed. His round has included two double-bogeys and a triple, two of which have come on par fives.

12:16 AM BST

Trouble for McIlroy off the 17th....

He got a long way ahead of that one and shoved his three-wood out to the right. In the lap of the gods among the pines there. Scheffler is down in the mayor’s office after another pearler off the tee.

12:10 AM BST

Scheffler’s putting stroke looking sound...

Holds his nerve to hole out for par from five feet or so on the 16th. No birdie for McIlroy, which means he will have have half an eye on the cut. McIlroy is currently four-over. Five-over would make it, but six-over likely not. He needs to avoid a bogey-bogey finish.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National

12:03 AM BST

Scheffler and McIlroy’s tee shots at the 16th

Scheffler is safely on the green but it will be a long birdie putt from Rahm territory on the lower level.

McIlroy’s iron shot is much more like it, holding the ball up to access a back-right flag. It comes to rest on the fringe, but not much more than 10 feet away to that hole on the back shelf.

12:00 AM BST

Another birdie for Jon Rahm

Just what the doctor ordered after two days of frustration and disappointment. Rahm holes a 50-foot birdie putt from way downtown on the lower level at the 16th, and that moves him to four-over.

Spain's Jon Rahm lines up his putt on the 16th hole

11:56 PM BST

Only pars at the 15th for McIlroy and Scheffler

Another indication of the strength of the draft is that neither McIlroy nor Scheffler took on the par five in two. Neither were able to get their wedged third close enough to make a birdie, with McIlroy having to work hard to save his par after running through the green. He remains on four-over with three to play.

One the same hole in the group in front, Rahm made a birdie to get himself inside the cutline. Rahm is five-over now, which would get him in for the weekend on the number.

It means McIlroy needs to avoid dropping two shots over these closing three holes.

11:32 PM BST

Scheffler with a neat chip from behind the 14th...

It’s interesting to note that Scheffler has a relatively wide stance on those short shots, which should help keep him stable in the wind. McIlroy found the trees left, before bounding through the back of the green, and his chip caught a slope and dribbled some 20 feet away. His par attempt slides by on the right, and McIlroy now back to four-over.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts as he walks off the green after a double bogey

11:25 PM BST

Double bogey for Rahm at the 14th...

The defending champion is really struggling now, and has fallen to six-over. It is not unthinkable that could make it to the weekend, but Rahm is certainly in danger of missing the cut now.

11:17 PM BST

A shot slides by for Scheffler

He will be kicking himself after making a six on the par five 13th. Just a par for McIlroy, who is failing to take advantage of the par fives this week. All pars on them today. Scheffler now at six-under, alongside DeChambeau and Homa who are in the clubhouse.

11:09 PM BST

Scheffler finds Rae’s Creek!

He fanned his second shot into the 13th right yesterday, and has just done the same from Position A in the fairway. He is human, after all. Unlike yesterday, Scheffler does not stay on the bank, so he will be dropping and trying to save par. A surprising mistake with plenty of green to aim at.

McIlroy’s pitched third is defensive, knowing he has no future beyond a back pin, and he will have an outside chance only for birdie.

11:07 PM BST

Solid round in progress from Matt Fitzpatrick

He is one-under thru 13 holes of his second round, and two-under for the tournament. Well inside the top 10, and Fitzpatrick is keeping his head while all around are losing theirs. This is one way to stay under the wind...

Matthew Fitzpatrick of England on the ninth green during the second round of the Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club

11:03 PM BST

Scheffler has rifled a drive down the 13th

He cuts the corner off with a soft draw with the driver, and the green on this par five will be within range in two. Conditions remain tough, but there might be a chance to put some daylight between him and the rest.

10:57 PM BST

Pars for Scheffler and McIlroy on the 12th

They both required a pair of gutsy putts to save par after going slightly long on the par three, but they get out of there with no disasters. A couple of par fives to come in their next three holes.

If Scheffler picks up a couple of birdies, you would say he had the tournament by the scruff of the neck.

10:55 PM BST

A nasty finish for Danny Willett

He made a triple-bogey seventh on the 18th after leaving a bunker shot in sand, before knifing his next attempt. This is what Willett made of it:

It was a shame, but one of those things. I think one under after a couple of rounds, might be five or six back, but from where it’s been, I’m in for the weekend, and can still make a run and have a good finish. We went in that front trap, and I thought the sand was all right, but with the wind making the sand drifts almost, and there was a hell of a lot of sand in front of it and not much in the front. Not the way you want to finish the day, but top 10 going into the weekend. Press on.

England's Danny Willett watches his putt from off the green on the 17th hole

10:43 PM BST

Shots going like confetti in the wind...

McIlroy failed to get up and down after finding the pond on the 11th, and made a double-bogey that has seen him fall back to three-over par.

Up at the 18th, Bryson DeChambeau takes three putts from the back of the the green, and finishes with a bogey. A one-over 73 for DeChambeau today.

It means Scheffler, who cleaned up for par on the hazardous 11th, leads the Masters by one.

10:31 PM BST

McIlroy finds water on the 11th!

After watching Scheffler find the right edge of the green with a rock solid iron shot, McIlroy’s approach climbs into the breeze and turns left into the drink. Maybe unlucky with a gust, or maybe he got too greedy and fancied trying to get all the way back to the pin. It is a hole that demands respect.

10:26 PM BST

Down at the 11th

Jon Rahm is chuntering to himself after a three-putt from fully 90 feet. There were a few words had with the officials, perhaps above the ball moving on the greens. The late starters today would be only too happy to call this off and come back in the calm of tomorrow morning. Rahm now four-over and at risk of missing the cut.

10:25 PM BST

DeChambeau misses his birdie putt on the 17th...

He blames the wind, but the positive news for DeChambeau is he only has one hole of this fiendishly difficult day remaining and he remains in a tie for the lead. On the 18th, DeChambeau finds the fairway down the right but he might well be blocked out.

10:18 PM BST

Conditions are right on the limit at Augusta

10:14 PM BST

DeChambeau 372 yards down the 17th

Granted the hole is downwind, but that is another crushed tee shot from DeChambeau. He could almost throw the ball onto the green from there on this par four. Augusta’s fairways are mowed from green back towards the tees, so there is less roll on offer. But for that, it would have bounded beyond the 400-yard mark.

And after that display of brawn, there is the touch to match. The pin was over a hump, but the wind was at his back, but DeChambeau judged it perfectly. He will have seven or eight feet for birdie.

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee

10:00 PM BST

Birdie for Scheffler at the 10th!

DeChambeau, who did save his par at the 16th, now has company at the top of the leaderboard. The 10th at Augusta is a 495-yard par four, albeit significantly downhill, and Scheffler has reduced it to a drive and a wedge. The putter obliges, and Scheffler is back to seven-under, level-par for his round.

Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. is handed a club by his caddie on the 10th hole

09:55 PM BST

Scheffler and McIlroy in close at the 10th

Magnificent golf from the pair of them, but Scheffler is in a touch closer. McIlroy around 12 feet, Scheffler about six. Scheffler’s tee shot was the longest drive on that hole today.

Back at the 16th, DeChambeau has air-mailed the green into the patrons. He looks quizzically at the sky, hinting that he was expected some hurting wind. The tournament leader will have to get up and down to save par.

09:51 PM BST

Oh so close from DeChambeau

Surprisingly, DeChambeau laid up on the par five 15th (surprising because he took it on in two from the trees yesterday). His wedged third we well-judged and left him 15 feet or so for birdie, but his putt burned the left edge. DeChambeau remains at seven-under, one clear of the field.

09:49 PM BST

Another launch with driver from Scheffler

Most players are taking three-wood off the 10th to help them turn the ball over around the dog-leg left, but Scheffler cuts it down to size with driver. A 350-yard tee shot leaves him just 137 yards in. A tough hole suddenly makes a presentable birdie opportunity.

09:45 PM BST

Very good scrambling from Scheffler

His chipping action is velvety smooth, and it got him out of jail from short of the ninth. The wind blew McIlroy of course on his birdie try, and he has to settle for a par. McIlroy reaches the turn in two-over, one-over for the tournament. Not out of it.

09:37 PM BST

Oh, what a mistake from Scheffler

His second into the ninth comes up shy, and tumbles back down the false front, just like Greg Norman in the final round in 1996. A very difficult up and down from there, and there is the risk of the pitch doing likewise.

Much better from McIlroy, who uses the slope behind the pin and feeds his ball down to within 10 feet or so for birdie.

09:32 PM BST

Scheffler miles down the ninth

This hole is downhill and downwind, and Scheffler has just marmalised his tee shot right down to the bottom of the hill. It looks like Scheffler has weathered that mini-crisis in his round (and it was barely that).

Across from the ninth, Morikawa has birdied the last to finish the day at three-under. A welcome return to form this week after an indifferent year or more.

09:27 PM BST

Birdie for Scheffler

He gets back one of those dropped shots with a four on the eighth, once again showing his touch around the greens, and Scheffler is back to six-under and within one of DeChambeau.

09:18 PM BST

Ludvig Aberg in the clubhouse at two-under

Despite a bogey at the last, that is a sterling effort with a three-under par 69. You would say experience is at a premium at a windy Augusta, but Aberg has emerged unscathed on debut. More than that, he is thriving and within striking distance of the leaders.

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden plays his third shot on the 17th hole

09:15 PM BST

Hatton on the conditions at Augusta

You can hit a great shot and you get a gust of wind, and all of a sudden it ends up where it probably wouldn’t have done. These two days, it doesn’t give you a fair showing of how you’ve played. As I said, you hit good shots but even putts. Like putting is so hard. Even a three-foot putt, there’s no gimmes out here, and there’s some pretty tough pins. It’s just brutal. You can never just take it for granted. Even a foot putt you can miss. You just get a gust at the wrong time with some of the slopes. It’s pretty intense.

09:12 PM BST

The wind so strong the sand is blowing out of bunkers

Tiger Woods shields his face from the blowing sand on the 18th hole during second round

Patrons react to the blowing sand on the 18th hole during second round at the Masters golf tournament

09:10 PM BST

DeChambeau has a two shot lead!

After that unlikely recovery from the right of the 13th which involved him hoisting a signpost on his shoulders, DeChambeau walks up to the green and drains the birdie putt. DeChambeau now two clear of the field, three clear of Scheffler.

09:08 PM BST

Scheffler drops another shot

This has been the most testing period of his Masters challenge, two bogeys in three holes for Scheffler. Pushing his drive right did the damage at the seventh. McIlroy also made a bogey on the same hole after having a wedge in hand for his second, and McIlroy falls to one-over par for the week.

One player moving in a more positive direction is Collin Morikawa, who has birdied the 16th to reach three-under.

09:02 PM BST

DeChambeau going the long way on the 13th...

He was deep in the right pine trees off the tee, and has punched his way across the 14th fairway. He quite a way back for his third, and his caddie has a touch ask working out the yardage here with trouble short and long.

In fact, he even uprooted one of Augusta’s signposts to clear the way. I’m not sure the marshals were too impressed with him

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States moves a sign while preparing to play

DeChambeau produces an excellent shot, bang on the right distance, and he will have an uphill birdie putt from 15 feet or so.

08:57 PM BST

Woods makes his par putt: 24 consecutive cuts made at the Masters

Woods has played 23 holes today, and he was made to wait over that final putt as the wind blew sand from the bunker across the green. This has been an exhibition in scoring and how to get the most out of your round. One-over is inside the top 30 currently, an effort of which Woods should be proud.

08:54 PM BST

Homa’s birdie putt on 18 slips by

But there is a decent chance he could have the overnight lead, sitting pretty at six-under. That is how difficult the course is playing now, with a wind so strong the sand is blowing out some of the bunkers. He has set the target in the clubhouse.

08:51 PM BST

It’s another brilliant pitch shot from Woods

A crisp strike to clear the bunker, spin on the second bounce, and the ball comes to rest around four feet from the hole. Watching him work out the angles on these chip shots as been like watching Ronnie O’Sullivan control the cue ball, with the slopes acting like the cushion. A master at work.

Tiger Woods of the U.S. chips onto the green on the 18th hole during the second round

08:46 PM BST

Woods on the 18th...

His drive looked a jaded swing, but that may well have kept him short of the bunkers on the left. Long old second shot in that he pulls a fraction left, and it comes to rest short and left of the bunker. Still a chance to get up and down for a level par 72.

Alongside Woods, Homa has hit a corker from the fairway bunker straight over the top of the pin. Birdie chance upcoming to join DeChambeau at seven-under.

08:44 PM BST

DeChambeau is the new leader!

He is stealing more than one shot on the field with that two on the 12th with the way the wind is swirling around Amen Corner. DeChambeau the sole leader at seven-under with two par fives to come.

Ludvig Aberg has also just found a birdie two over at the 16th, and the young Swede is now four off the lead at three-under.

08:42 PM BST

Magic around the sixth green from Scheffler

He pitches up and over a bank and down the hill to within inches of the front pin after missing the green left. That will be good enough for him to save par and remain six-under.

Elsewhere, there are signs of Collin Morikawa finding form at two-under for the tournament. He has just seen a birdie putt slide by on the 15th.

08:38 PM BST

That kind of day at Augusta

Tyrrell Hatton’s minimal patience was tested by the blustery conditions and he shot a two-over 74.

Tyrrell Hatton of England reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club

08:35 PM BST

Woods keeps battling on

Another up and down, this time from just beyond the 17th green, and Woods remains at one-over. Bar a disaster on the 18th, the five-time Masters winner will be around for the weekend. His chipping and putting has been exemplary. Watching him carve out a score has been a pleasure.

08:33 PM BST

Another shot goes for Jon Rahm

A miss from six feet or so on the 6th sees Rahm fall back to three-over, and the defending champion is in danger of missing the cut. Cameron Young, who started like a train earlier, has also frittered shots away and fallen back to one-under.

08:30 PM BST

Scheffler with an unforced error

The favourite has three-putted on the fifth, but DeChambeau has also made a bogey over at the 11th so they share the lead with Homa at six-under. Scheffler’s short-range putting gremlins resurfaced there.

08:25 PM BST

McIlroy in bother at the fifth

He missed the fairway left and then committed the cardinal sin of going long to a back flag with his pitched third. McIlroy now has a seven-foot putt to avoid a double bogey that would see him tumble back to one-over.

But to his credit, he shows some steel to hole the bogey putt.

08:16 PM BST

Scheffler and McIlroy scrambled well over at the fourth...

Both players flipped their tee shots at the par three well to the left but their short games saved them par. McIlroy remains one-under, Scheffler tied with DeChambeau at seven-under.

On another par three, the 16th, Homa and Woods made pars after solid tee shots. It follows a two-putt birdie for Woods at the 15th which moved him back to one-over.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy on the 3rd green during the second round

07:57 PM BST

Disappointing finish for Hojgaard

He misses a short par putt on the 18th green, and that is a bogey-bogey finish. Four-under is well inside the top 10 and just three off the lead, but Hojgaard will not be in the mood to hear that now. Lunch has just been ruined.

07:56 PM BST

Cracking response from Woods

He took on the par five 15th on in two from 258 yards, which with some hurting breeze must have been everything he had with a three-wood. A brave shot when his body might be stiffening up, but he flushed it. Woods will have a 25-foot eagle putt from the below the hole.

07:54 PM BST

Horrendous outing for Dustin Johnson

The 2020 Masters champion is currently 12-over par and there are only two players - Emiliano Grillo and Adrian Meronk - below him on the leaderboard. The only thing in his mind right now will be the thought of the private jet home.

Dustin Johnson of The United States plays his second shot on the 18th hole

07:48 PM BST

DeChambeau ties up on the ninth...

He reaches the turn at seven-under, level-par for the day which is a solid effort after the fireworks of yesterday. It leaves DeChambeau tied with Scheffler at the top of the leaderboard.

07:46 PM BST

Pars for McIlroy and Scheffler at the third

Scheffler could not quite get the birdie putt to drop, while DeChambeau has a tester coming up from above the hole for par on the ninth.

Over at the 14th, Woods has fallen back to two-over after missing the green left.

07:42 PM BST

A bogey for Hogjaard at the 17th

Punished for missing the fairway right, but the Masters debutant is still in a fantastic position at five-under par as he goes up the last. Hojgaard’s drive on the 18th finds the cut and prepared.

07:39 PM BST

More brilliance from Scheffler

That was a dicey bunker shot from 100 yards or so at the third, bringing the risk of spinning the ball back off the front or air-mailing it through the back. But Scheffler liked it from the moment the ball left the grooves, and it comes to rest around 15 feet or so from the pin with the wind whistling and his back. Nothing can disturb the World No 1 it seems.

07:32 PM BST

That sums up Rahm’s week

He has just putted his ball off the front of the third green, and there is nothing there to stop in running some 20 yards back down the fairway. Steam will be coming out of his ears.

Jon Rahm of Spain walks on the second green during the second round

07:29 PM BST

Birdie for Willett!

Threes at the 10th are rare gems, but Danny Willett has just found one. The man who was not supposed to be fit to play this week is now five-under and just two off the lead.

Over at the third, some jeopardy for Scheffler who has found one of the bunkers left.

07:28 PM BST

Birdie for Scheffler!

He dissects the second in textbook fashion, leaving himself a pitch up the gut of the green. A tidy pitch leaves a simple putt, and Scheffler joins DeChambeau at seven-under.

Just a five for McIlroy at the second after his wedge shot finishes 25 feet behind the hole. McIlroy is currently level-par on the par fives for the week, which will not get it done.

At the par five 13th, Woods and Homa were not in position to take on Rae’s Creek and make safe pars.

07:23 PM BST

You wouldn’t know it to look at him, but Hojgaard is one shot off the lead at the Masters

Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard reacts after teeing off on the 17th hole during the second round

07:14 PM BST

More bunker trouble for McIlroy at the 2nd

Leaving his drive out to the right has cost McIlroy the chance to challenge the green in two at the par five. He knocks one down the fairway and leaves himself a wedge shot in. Still a chance to make birdie the old fashioned way.

On the second par five of the front nine, the eighth, DeChambeau is close to the green in two but has a funky pitch over the himalayas coming up.

07:03 PM BST

DeChambeau has the lead on his own again

DeChambeau finds the pace of the greens this time, and he drains one for birdie at the seventh. It puts him in the lead on his own at seven-under.

Over at the 12th, both Homa and Woods made safe pars, and a hole fraught with danger is ticked off.

Back at the first, Scheffler’s putt for a birdie slips by and McIlroy two-putts safely for a par.

Bryson DeChambeau of the U.S. holes a birdie putt on the 7th green

06:57 PM BST

What a moment from Danny Willett

He has just holed out from the eighth fairway with a wedge, and it is an eagle on the par five! The 2016 champion is now just two off the lead at four-under.

Back at the first, McIlroy did very well to find the fat of the green with the ball well below his feet in the bunker.

Scheffler with another arrow-like approach shot, and he will have a makeable birdie putt on the first.

WOW Danny Willett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



06:55 PM BST

Scheffler and McIlroy begin their second rounds

McIlroy has found the bunker to the right of the fairway, while Scheffler is in prime position in the middle of the fairway. Just 140 yards remaining for his second, which is pitching wedge territory.

06:52 PM BST

The leaderboard is reshaped again...

We now have four co-leaders at six-under par: Scheffler, Homa, Hojgaard and DeChambeau.

Homa dropped a shot after missing the 11th green well short and right, while Hojgaard took a step forward with a birdie at the 14th.

Alongside Homa, Woods produces more short game excellent to save par from the right of the 11th. His hands are still a match for anyone around the greens.

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 12th green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament

06:42 PM BST

Just a par for DeChambeau over at the sixth

He remains at six-under, but it was another putt left well short by DeChambeau. Perhaps he has been spooked by the wind or the fact Augusta have kept the greens a touch slower than usual.

06:39 PM BST

Jon Rahm is starting his second round

The defending champion did not look comfortable over some shots yesterday and missed a number to the left. He starts his second round at one-over.

Over at the sixth, Bryson DeChambeau has given himself the chance for a birdie after a lovely tee shot on the par three.

06:25 PM BST

Pars for Homa and Woods at the 10th

The tournament leader Homa continues his serene progress around Augusta, although the dangerous 11th and 12th await. It is harder work for Woods, but he keeps his nerve over a seven or eight-foot par putt to remain at one-over.

Both players would sign for consecutive pars now and race to the 13th tee.

06:18 PM BST

Sergio Garcia with another bold outfit

Sergio Garcia of Spain putts on the second green during the second round

06:09 PM BST

Max Homa now leads on his own

DeChambeau leaves his par putt bewilderingly short at the fourth after his chip shot failed to catch a slope. That dropped shot means Max Homa is the co-leader at seven-under par. That was a very odd attempt from DeChambeau, rare to see a player leave a putt that shy.

06:05 PM BST

Steady as she goes for Max Homa...

He is finding fairways and greens, and has good pace on his putts. Another par at the ninth means he reaches the turn at seven-under, still tied for lead with DeChambeau. With the course expected to dry out this afternoon, seven-under could be close to the overnight lead.

Alongside Homa, Woods displays all his scrambling skills to hole a par putt from above the hole and reach the turn level-par for his round. One-over after 27 holes, currently three shots inside the cutline.

05:57 PM BST

A patron may well have sore shins...

Tiger Woods was in the trees left of the night and needed to play a slinging hook to get near the green. Not quite enough shape on the shot, and it bounded into the patrons right of the green. It looked as if someone copped a sore one.

Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National

05:56 PM BST

Just a par for DeChambeau at the third...

He misses a birdie putt from around 10 feet that would have given him the sole lead.

Less than an hour now until Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy start their second rounds.

05:46 PM BST

An idea of how topsy-turvy Woods’ round has been

This is the 98th round of Tiger Woods' Masters career



05:43 PM BST

Woods converts the birdie putt

No par on the card since the second, but three birdies and three bogeys keep Woods at one-over. Given his lack of competitive action and the difficulty of the conditions, this is a commendable effort as he approaches the 27-hole mark.

Alongside Woods, Homa settles for a par five and remains seven-under.

05:37 PM BST

DeChambeau’s makes his par putt

That could prove important. A bogey on a par five feels like a double, and DeChambeau avoids it. The American is looking dangerous with the flatstick at the moment.

On the second par five of the front nine, the eighth, Woods produces another saucy short game shot to leave himself a birdie putt that could rebound him to one-over.

05:33 PM BST

Mistake from DeChambeau

His second shot at the par five second left him a fiddly pitch over a bunker, and he got too cute with it and dumped it in the trap. DeChambeau now battling to save par and stay in a tie for the lead.

05:25 PM BST

Hojgaard bouncing back

After a birdie at the ninth, Hojgaard has drained a curling left-to-righter from 30 feet or so for birdie on the difficult 10th. Hojgaard is back to where he started his second round at five-under. Now fourth on his own.

Another European birdie comes from Danny Willett over at the third, and the 2016 Masters champion moves to four-under. Some performance this after 207 days without competitive golf following shoulder surgery.

Nicolai Hojgaard, of Denmark, hits from the pine straw on the first hole during second round

05:21 PM BST

A sloppy dropped shot from Woods

He is back to two-over after a bogey on the seventh. Was in perfect position in the fairway, but his approach did not make the journey and he was punished for finding the front trap.

Max Homa left himself a knee-knocker for par after bolting his birdie try past, but tidied up well. Homa remains tied for the lead with DeChambeau, who looks to have hugged the left flank on the par five second.

05:14 PM BST

DeChambeau’s short game secures par at the first

He misjudged his approach and saw it roll back down the false front which guards the green, but chipped and putted successfully for a par four. He remains tied with Homa, who has just hit a lovely fade from the treeline on the seventh into the heart of the green.

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the first tee

05:06 PM BST

Just 25 players under par at the moment

I think that number will be considerably smaller by the end of the day. The breeze is expected to increase in strength if anything as the day progresses.

05:00 PM BST

A chip-in birdie for Woods!

It was all getting a little ragged over the last half hour or so, but after missing the sixth green short Woods cans a bump and run for a birdie. That gets him back to level-par for the round, one-over for the tournament. Alongside him, Max Homa puts another par on the card to remain tied for the lead at seven-under.

04:56 PM BST

Bryson DeChambeau is on the first tee

The overnight leader is starting his second round. Backing up an outstanding round can prove tricky, but he is off to sound start. A free, uninhibited swing with the driver that is beyond the bunker on Augusta’s first. Position A1.

04:54 PM BST

Another birdie for Cameron Young

This is shaping up to be another strong tilt at a major, with Young notching up his third birdie of the second round at the sixth. Young is now fourth on his own, and has three of Augusta’s four par fives to come, but some dangerous holes too.

04:48 PM BST

Superb par save from Homa

His wedge and putter get him out of trouble at the fifth, and he escapes with an ever-acceptable par four to remain tied with DeChambeau at the top of the leaderboard. Not so for Woods, who could not get his wedged third close enough to avoid another bogey. Back to two-over now. The cut is currently projected to be four-over par.

04:43 PM BST

The brutal fifth hole is bearing its teeth

Both Homa and Woods found the bunkers left on the corner of the soft dogleg, and are battling to pitch and putt for pars. I would be surprised if any player made it round blemish free, although Scottie Scheffler might have other ideas.

04:28 PM BST

Some of the players about to start their second rounds

4:30pm: Danny Willett (Eng), Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

4:42pm: Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (Rsa)

4:54pm: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olsen (Den), Bryson DeChambeau

5:12pm: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners (Can), Jasper Stubbs (Aus)

5:24pm: Sergio Garcia (Esp), Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

04:26 PM BST

DeChambeau has company at the top of the leaderboard!

Max Homa has reached seven-under thanks to snaking birdie putt across the fourth green. Now two-under for his second round in treacherous conditions. Homa is a winner at Riviera, which tends to correlate strongly with Augusta success.

Alongside him, Woods missed the green left and hanged his par putt out to the right, so the bogey takes him back to one-over.

04:24 PM BST

Birdie at the second from Ludvig Aberg

This is an impressive performance on his Masters debut, and a four at the par five second takes the Swede back to level par. He has also just boomed a drive down the short par four third. Should be a chance for another birdie coming up.

04:20 PM BST

A couple of players making early moves

Matthieu Pavon and Cameron Young are both two-under par thru four holes of their second round. Pavon became the first Frenchman to won on the PGA Tour with his victory at Torrey Pines in January. The big-hitting Young has top-10 finishes at three of the four major championships.

Cameron Young of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the second round

04:13 PM BST

Woods birdies the third

He struggled to settle over the putt, with the wind whistling around his trouser legs. The powers that be at Augusta have ensured that the greens are a tad slower so they remain playable in the breeze.

But Woods read it well, and his birdie attempt topples in the right edge. Woods back to level par for the tournament, one-under thru three for his second round.

04:09 PM BST

Nifty approach to the third from Woods

He will have a 10-foot birdie putt to get back one of the two shots he dropped this morning at the conclusion of his first-round. Homa and Day are also in close and will have chances.

Nicolai Hojgaard has dropped a shot over at the fourth, and he is back to four-under. The wind is still gusting, this is a day to battle.

Tiger Woods of the United States walks the first fairway during the second round

04:04 PM BST

Plenty of action still to come

That is all from me this afternoon. I am off to put my feet up and watch the rest of today’s action on the sofa. I will leave you in the capable hands of Daniel Zeqiri, who will take you through to the end of today’s play.

04:00 PM BST

Hojgaard (-4) drops a shot

On the par-four fifth Nicolas Hojgaard has made a bogey to drop back to four-under-par.

03:58 PM BST

Spieth (+8) bogeys the first

Jordan Spieth’s struggles on during his first round have continued into his second as he bogeys the first. His chances of making the weekend are becoming more and more remote.

03:57 PM BST

Homa moves to -6

Where Woods failed, Max Homa succeeds as he sinks his putt on the second to move to six-under-par, one shot off the lead.

03:55 PM BST

Woods (+1) misses birdie putt

It looks for all money that Woods is going to sink his birdie putt on the second but it hangs just over the hole. He remains at one-over-par.

03:52 PM BST

Spieth (+7) wayward off the tee

Jordan Spieth had a wretched first round and his second round begins with an errant tee shot off the first. He has to lay up as he cannot go for the green from where his tee shot ended up. He will need to scramble to save par.

03:37 PM BST

Woods (+1) pars the first

It is an opening par for Tiger Woods on the first hole of his second round to remain at one-over-par. Max Homa has also registered a par on the first to stay at -5.

03:32 PM BST

Hatton (-1) birdies the second

He was an angry man earlier as he finished his first round but that will put a smile on Tyrrell Hatton’s face. He birdies the par-five second, like he did in his first round, to move to one-under-par.

03:30 PM BST

Homa (-5) finds the green

Homa has continued from where he left off from the first round as he finds the green on the first, around 10 feet to the right of the pin. Woods and Day also find the green with their second shots.

03:27 PM BST

Selected later tee times

18:36 Jon Rahm (Spa), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Nick Dunlap (US)

18:48 Scottie Scheffler (US), Rory McIlroy (NI), Xander Schauffele (US)

19:00 Wyndham Clark (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus)

Some big names out late on day two, these three groups being the final three out in round two.

03:23 PM BST

Woods (+1), Homa (-5), Day (+3)

No more than 40 minutes after their first round ended, the Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Jason Day group is back out for their second rounds.

Woods is first on the tee and his drive lands safely on the left-hand side of the fairway. Day’s effort lands pretty much in the same spot as Woods. Homa, who had the best first round of this group by far, has found the same area, just off the fairway though. Three decent tee shots to get their second rounds under way.

The Woods, Homa, Day group back out for their second rounds

03:19 PM BST

Butch Harmon on Sky Sports

“We’ve already had Brooks Koepka win the PGA last year as a LIV golfer. If a LIV golfer wins The Masters, if it’s Bryson DeChambeau, hopefully this will push them together a little quicker because this is what we want to see. “We need the superstars playing superstars. You always get that in the majors and you always get that at The Masters. I love this leaderboard and don’t count DeChambeau back.”

Bryson DeChambeau (pictured) leads after the first round

03:14 PM BST

Disaster for Davis (-3) at the seventh

Just a moment ago, Cameron Davis was five-under-par after two birdies in his first six holes. But the seventh has stung him and he has registered a double bogey to drop back to three-under-par.

03:09 PM BST

First rounds complete

The final group has just finished their opening rounds. Tommy Fleetwood bogeys the last to finish on even par. Dustin Johnson’s woeful first round ends as it begun, with a bogey. His first round is a six-over 78. Collin Morikawa birdies the final hole to register an one-under 71.

03:04 PM BST

Horror show for Spieth

Augusta National giveth but it also taketh away. Just ask Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion, whose reputation as a Masters specialist took a few huge blows on Friday when he recorded a nine at the 15th on his way to an 79.

This is not the first time that Spieth - who has recorded four top-five finishes at the season’s first major since becoming its second youngest winner nine years ago - has come a cropper on the par-five, which is usually considered a birdie hole. In 2017, he also took a quadruple-bogey on the 550-yarder and this reprise has seen him make a bit of Masters history.

Justin Ray, the arch statistician from the Twenty First Group, reported that he is the only player in the last 20 years to post multiple scores of nine or worse on a hole at Augusta. The graphic charting of his nonagonal woe is some journey.

His drive was slightly tugged, but nothing disastrous and he hit his second to lay up distance. Spieth flew the green, but with his short-game, no dramas. Except his chipped fourth rolled past the hole and kept going… and going… and going… all the way into the lake in front of the green. After taking a penalty drop he again flew the green with his sixth and rather understandably he left his chip short on this occasion, before two-putting.

It could have been worse. Seven years ago, another former winner in Sergio Garcia took a 13 on the 15th, having visited the water five times. The Spaniard actually holed a 12-footer to ensure that he only had the ignominy of recording the joint-worse score on any hole in the Masters apart from the worst.

Spieth did not look in the mood to take any consolation, however, and also bogeyed the 17th but made a spectacular par - courtesy of an audacious chip - on the 18th to break 80.

Still, only five players in the 89-man shot higher in the first round, including reigning Open champion Brian Harmon with an 82. And Spieth was staring at his second missed Augusta cut in three years.

02:56 PM BST

Aberg (+1), Theegala (+2), Spieth (+7)

Ludvig Aberg lands a challenging putt on the last to make par, finishing on one-over-par. Sahith Theegala also makes par, ending his first round +2. Jordan Spieth makes it three pars and he ends a fairly dreadful opening round seven-over-par.

There is just one remaining group to finish their first round; Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa.

02:49 PM BST

Davis moves to -5

On the sixth hole in his second round Cameron Davis lands his birdie putt and moves to five-under-par, two shots behind current leader Bryson DeChambeau.

02:46 PM BST

Hojgaard (-5) onto his second round

Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard has not long finished his first round but he is back out there for his second. He makes par on the first to remain at five-under-par.

Nicolai Hojgaard (pictured) is just two shots off the lead

02:42 PM BST

Koepka (+1), Kim (E), Harman (+9)

Brooks Koepka lands his birdie putt on 18 to move to one-over-par. Brian Harman double bogeys the last to finish +9. He hit 47 on the back nine and most of those holes were played today. Tom Kim lands his par putt and finishes on even-par.

Tom Kim (pictured) hit an even-par opening round of 72

02:39 PM BST

Dropped shots everywhere

There are problems for a lot of golfers at the moment who are finishing their first rounds. On 17 Jordan Spieth has another poor hole and a bogey drops him to seven-over-par. Meanwhile over on the last the reigning Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman is +7 and about to drop more shots.

02:29 PM BST

Woods (+1), Homa (-5), Day (+3)

Jason Day cannot land the par putt on the last so he finishes up with a three-over 75. Tiger Woods cannot make his par putt either so that bogey leaves him one-over-par after his first round. It is bogeys for everyone in this group as Homa drops back a shot to five-under-par.

These three have just around 40 minutes before their second round commences. which really is not a lot of time.

Tiger Woods (pictured) finished his opening round on one-over-par

02:23 PM BST

Shipley moves to (-3)

Amateur Neal Shipley from America, who is into his second round, has just made a birdie on the third to make it back-to-back birdies. He has moved to three-under-par.

02:17 PM BST

Burns (+8) ends horror first round

It has been a nightmare opening round for Sam Burns, who double bogeys the last to finish on eight-over-par. He dropped five shots in the last four holes.

02:13 PM BST

Quadruple bogey for Spieth (+6)

What a horror show for the 2015 Masters champion. On the 15th he has just registered a quadruple bogey nine on the par five. He has got a job on his hands to make the cut.

That nine on the 15th was Jordan Spieth’s second quadruple bogey on the par five in his Masters career thus far. The statistical genius who is Justin Ray from the Twenty First Group is reporting that 2015 champion Spieth is the only player to manage such a feat in 20 years.

Aberg also had a tough hole as he registers a double bogey to drop to +1.

02:09 PM BST

Spieth (+2) struggling

Jordan Spieth found the water on 15 and, with his sixth shot, he goes over the back of the green. He is going to drop multiple shots and he is founding it mightily difficult.

02:07 PM BST

Reed in trouble

Patrick Reed, the 2018 champion, endured a brutal finish to his first round this morning. He was well placed when reconvened, but dropped four shots in the last three holes, including a double bogey six on the 18th after his driver ended in an unplayable position in the trees. Went from two-under from two-over in 40 minutes. Will now be fighting to make the cut.

02:07 PM BST

Hatton finishes on even-par

A bogey on the last for Tyrrell Hatton leaves him on even-par after an opening round of 72. He looked like he was pointing at someone or something. Not happy.

02:04 PM BST

Aberg (-1) into the water

Swede Ludvig Aberg is into trouble on the 15th as he finds the green but there is too much spin on the ball and it rolls back into the water.

In the same group Jordan Spieth has also found the same body of water.

02:03 PM BST

Homa moves to six-under-par

The simplest of birdie putts on 17 for Homa takes him to -6, level with Scottie Scheffler and just one shot behind Bryson DeChambeau.

Max Homa (pictured) is just one shot off the lead

01:59 PM BST

Woods (E), Homa (-5), Day (+2)

Woods’s second shot at 17 is onto the green, short of the pin but still with a decent chance of a birdie. Then Homa steps up and plays a delightful second shot, which is inches away from going into the hole. Will it be blown into the hole by the time he reaches the green?

01:56 PM BST

Davis moves to -4

The second rounds are also under way whilst first rounds are still being completed. Australian Cameron Davis is through two holes in his second round and has hit back-to-back birdies to move to four-under-par, three shots behind current leader Bryson DeChambeau.

01:50 PM BST

Aberg (-1) drops a shot

On the 14th, Swede Ludvig Aberg misses his par putt and drops back to one-under-par.

01:49 PM BST

Woods (E), Homa (-5), Day (+2)

Woods is past the pin on 16 and his birdie putt comes up a little short. It was a challenging putt so Woods will take the par. Day has to accept a double bogey after his tee shot hit the water. Homa’s tee shot was the best by far but he has a tricky downhill put for birdie, which he sinks to move to -5.

01:41 PM BST

Live from The Masters

Wind is forecasted to reach 35mph this afternoon and with the course drying out it could go from merely exceedingly tricky to treacherously difficult. Scheffler, McIlroy and DeChambeau all late starters.

01:41 PM BST

Day (E) into the water

On the par-three 16th, the pin position is fairly close to the water on the left-hand side and unfortunately for Jason Day, he is even further left of the pin and his ball rolls into the water.

01:36 PM BST

Hojgaard finishes on five-under

Nicolai Hojgaard comes close to a birdie on the last but it is not to be. Still a very strong opening round of 67 on his Masters debut for the Dane. Hojgaard’s round is the joint-best for an European at The Masters on debut.

Since finishing second in his first tournament as a PGA Tour cardholder at Torrey Pines in January, Nicolai Hojgaard has struggled. Huge respect, therefore, to the young Dane for this 67. The statisticians are saying that nobody has ever gone lower in their first competitive round at Augusta. This is why Luke Donald picked him as a Ryder Cup wildcard last year.

Nicolai Hojgaard (pictured) equaled the best first round at The Masters by a European on debut

01:35 PM BST

Woods (E) nearly chips in for birdie

On the 15th, Woods’ shot into the green is too heavy and goes just over the back. His chip for birdie is agonisingly close to going in but it just misses. Woods lands the short par putt to remain at even-par.

01:24 PM BST

Hatton (-1) not a happy bunny

Hatton double bogeyed the 15th and misses a birdie putt on 16. It is safe to say he is cutting a frustrated figure and he is not averse to using some choice language.

01:21 PM BST

Hojgaard (-5) nearly makes it to six-under

Nicolai Hojgaard, on his Masters debut, has a birdie putt on 17 to join Scottie Scheffler in second on six-under-par but his putt does not fall into the hole so he stays at five-under.

Nicolai Hojgaard (pictured) has made a good start on his Masters debut

01:11 PM BST

Trouble for Hatton (-1)

A horrible start for Tyrrell Hatton, who hits a double bogey on the par-five 15th to drop to one-under-par.

01:08 PM BST

Bad start for Woods (E)

Woods’ second shot came up just short of the green and his chip on goes past the pin. It leaves him with a challenging, lengthy putt for par but it comes up short so Woods drops a shot on 14 to drop back to evens.

Tiger Woods (pictured) bogeys the 14th

01:04 PM BST

Second round begins

Lee Hodges (+2), Adrian Meronk (+6) and Grayson Murray (+4) are the first group off in their second rounds.

01:00 PM BST

Woods (-1) misses the green

It was a good tee shot from Woods but his second shot is not so good, missing the putting surface so it will be a challenge to save par.

12:53 PM BST

First round resumes

Action at Augusta National as the players resume their first rounds, including Tiger Woods. He is on the 14th and sends his opening drive of the day onto the fairway.

It is a beautiful morning here, but a bit chilly. Tiger Woods would have been doing his warm ups since about 4.30am local time, but he looked a bit stiff over that chunked approach at the 14th.

How will Tiger Woods (pictured) fare on a long day today?

12:51 PM BST

Live from The Masters

All eyes will be Tiger Woods to see how he navigates his final five holes this morning - his short game was brilliant as he reached one-under par yesterday - but the progress of Ludvig Aberg should also command attention. The Swede is two under with six to go and has yet to make a bogey on his debut. Lovely conditions here.

Tiger Woods (pictured) is facing a mammoth day

12:48 PM BST

First rounds about to resume

For those 27 players who need to complete their opening rounds, they are just about to get back under way in the next few minutes before the second round begins at 13.00 BST.

The patrons are desperate to get their spot

No running!

12:45 PM BST

Long day for Woods

Tiger Woods faces a marathon Friday in which he will have to put his crumbling body through 23 holes if he is to set more famous Masters history. A delay caused by overnight thunderstorms means that the five-time Augusta champion has five holes of his first round to finish, before almost immediately having to set out on his second round.

At one-under through the 13 holes he fitted in before sunset, Woods, 48, is in the top 20 and well within sight of setting a new mark at the season’s first major. Woods currently shares the record for consecutive cuts made at the Masters with Gary Player and Fred Couples on 23.

By his nature, Woods’s ambitions will be higher, despite having completed only one official competitive round since withdrawing with injury after seven holes of the third at last year’s Masters. He is six off the early pace set by fellow American Bryson DeChambeau, with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler ominously poised a shot-back in second having compiled the only bogeyless round of a tricky opening day.

Rory McIlroy, playing with Scheffler, fired a 71, but already has his work cut out, as he tries for a 10th time to win the greenjacket that would see him become just the sixth player in history to complete the career grand slam. Of the last 30 Augusta winners, 26 have been within five shots of the lead after the first round. Woods came from seven behind in 2005.

Woods thrilled the crowds first by birdieing the first here and looked comfortable, regardless of the ongoing problems caused by a car crash three years ago that so almost cost him his right leg.

12:42 PM BST

Finishing first rounds

There are still 27 players who need to finish their opening rounds, some still have to play most of the back nine. It is going to be a very quick turnaround for those players, for some not even an hour potentially between rounds, so it will be a long day for them.

12:29 PM BST

Garcia’s outfit

It is safe to say that Sergio Garcia’s attire certainly garnered a fair amount of attention yesterday. Not the best look, I have to say.

Sergio Garcia (pictured) certainly turned heads with his choice of outfit

12:24 PM BST

Pin positions for round two

12:19 PM BST

Weather glorious at Augusta this morning

It is safe to say the weather this morning at Augusta National is just a little different to this time yesterday:

12:12 PM BST

Second round tee times

Those players who have yet to complete the first rounds, including Tiger Woods, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka, will go out from 12.50 BST to complete their opening rounds. The second round tee times, which get under way at 13.00 BST, have been announced.

11:57 AM BST

Scheffler off to ominous start

Bryson DeChambeau may be leading The 2024 Masters after his first round on seven-under-par, but ominously Scottie Scheffler sits second currently on six-under-par, just one shot behind DeChambeau. The start was delayed by two-and-a-half-hours due to the threat of thunderstorms and despite strong winds, there were still strong rounds including from world number one Scheffler. The world number one went into The Masters as the overwhelming favourite and, despite the fact the favourite has not win at The Masters since Tiger Woods in 2005, he is looking in imperious form.

Rory McIlroy, playing alongside Scheffler for the first couple of days, finished with an opening round of one-under-par. Although he described it a “solid day”, McIlroy felt he should be a couple of shots better off.

“It’s satisfying in one sense because it is a decent start compared to the way I have played here the previous two or three years, but I felt I could have been two or three shots better today,” McIlroy told Sky Sports.

Scottie Scheffler (left) is off to a terrific start whilst Rory McIlroy (right) is six shots behind him

“Overall, a solid day’s work and I’m looking forward to getting back out there tomorrow. Playing besides Scottie [Scheffler], who is obviously one of the leaders, I’ll be able to keep an eye on him and see what he’s doing.

“I stuck to my game plan, I didn’t start chasing it. The way conditions were today, you really couldn’t. You had to stay patient and be as disciplined as possible. Anything under par today is a decent score. But, again, I will rue the last four holes - I felt like I could have got a little bit more out of it.”

Defending champion Jon Rahm did not make the best start to his week, shooting a one-over-par 73 whilst 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett finished four-under-par. Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick had been four-under through Amen Corner but registered bogeys on 14, 17 and 18 to finish up with a one-over 71. With the delays in the morning, plenty of players still have a significant part of their first rounds to complete. 15-time major winner Tiger Woods will resume on one-under par on the 14th tee.

Both Nicolai Hojgaard (-5) and Max Homa (-4) are near the top of the leaderboard with some of their first rounds still to play. The first round will resume at 12.50 BST (7.50am local time) with the second round beginning ten minutes later at 13.00 BST (8am local time).