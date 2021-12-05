Tiger Woods hints at possible comeback with son Charlie at PNC Championship later this month

(Getty Images)

Tiger Woods could make his golf comeback later this month alongside his son Charlie at the PNC Championship.

The tournament, open to major winners and a family member, has announced 19 of the 20 teams taking place, with one spot behind held back for a late entry.

Woods would be allowed to use a golf court at the two-day tournament, which uses the scramble format. That means he could use his son Charlie’s drives, who would play off the forward tees, on many of the holes and therefore avoid having to make too many full swings with the driver.

Speaking at the Hero World Challenge, which Woods is hosting the Bahamas and was won by Viktor Hovland. The 45-year-old has been seen on the range during the tournament, and seemingly swinging freely with a range of clubs.

Woods did not rule out appearing at the PNC Championship, which starts on December 18, but admitted it will be a while before he is ready for a full return.

“Playing hit and giggle golf, it’s easy,” Woods said. “I can slap it around and hop in the cart.

“Playing Tour golf, and being prepared to play and try and shoot scores against these players, on the toughest golf courses, then that’s a totally different deal.

“I am a long way away from that, and so don’t expect to be out there on the Tour level for quite some time.”

Woods and his son appeared at the tournament last year, where they finished seventh. That was the last time he was seen in an event, before his serious car accident in February which nearly resulted in a leg amputation.

The 15-time major winner joked that while his son might find the course easy, it would be more of a challenge for him.

“He carried me, there’s no doubt about it,” Woods laughed.

“It’s short for Charlie, it’s not short from where I’m playing!

“I’ve got to play back there with Justin [Thomas] and I’m going to hit it half as far as he does.”

