Tiger Woods granted lifetime exemption for PGA Tour’s eight ‘signature’ events

Tiger Woods has been granted a lifetime exemption to compete in the PGA Tour’s eight ‘signature’ events.

The Tour has announced the honour in recognition of Woods’ joint-record 82 victories on the American-based circuit. His triumphs include 15 major titles.

A statement confirmed the “adjustment” to the signature events series to “introduce a sponsor exemption for lifetime achievement – 80 or more career victories – to recognise Tiger Woods in his own category”.

Woods’ joint-record 82 victories on the PGA Tour include 15 major wins (Peter Byrne/PA)

Woods, 48, remains the biggest draw in golf despite limited appearances in recent years due to health issues. He has played in just four Tour events this year and missed the cut at both the US PGA Championship in May and US Open last week.

The signature events series – which was established this year – features eight of the Tour’s most lucrative tournaments outside of the four majors and play-offs.

The Tour has also confirmed these limited-field tournaments will feature a minimum of 72 players from next season.

Woods said during the US Open that he had been limiting his outings to ensure he was fit enough to feature in the majors, even if that meant he was not at his sharpest.

He said: “I’m physically getting better as the year has gone on. I just haven’t been able to play as much because I just don’t want to hurt myself pre, then I won’t be able to play in the major championships.

“It’s pick your poison, right? Play a lot with the potential of not playing, or not playing and fight being not as sharp.”