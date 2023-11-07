Tiger Woods gives injury update, explains new leg and ankle issues

Tiger Woods, who was announced as the first player and co-owner of the sixth and final TGL team Tuesday, provided an update on his injured leg and ankle that forced him to withdraw from the 2023 Masters after two rounds.

“My ankle is fine. Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever,” Woods told The Associated Press. “That pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for.”

“But all the surrounding areas is where I had all my problems and I still do. So you fix one, others have to become more hypermobile to get around it, and it can lead to some issues.”

Woods spent the weekend caddying for his son, Charlie, at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship. A video showing Woods walking with little to no limp went viral on social media over the weekend.

“I’m pretty sore after caddying for four days,” Woods said. “It was a flat course, thank God.”

As rumors swirl as to when we’ll see Woods back on the golf course, no official commitment has been made.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek