Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Asks Judge For Release From Nondisclosure Agreement

Tiger Woods' girlfriend, Erica Herman, is seeking release from an NDA with the pro golfer.

Erica Herman, the longtime girlfriend of Tiger Woods, is seeking release from a nondisclosure agreement with the pro golfer following a nearly six-year relationship with him.

According to court documents filed Monday in Martin County, Florida, Herman believes the NDA is “invalid and unenforceable” and that Woods and a trust he controls are using it aggressively to silence her.

Herman and Woods have not publicly announced if their relationship has ended. They began dating in August 2017. Since then, Herman has routinely accompanied Woods at major championships in the U.S. and abroad. However, according to The Associated Press, she did not attend his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December, nor the Genesis Invitational he hosted at The Riviera Country Club in California last month.

Citing the “aggressive use” of the NDA against her, Herman’s complaint said she’s “unsure whether she may disclose, among other things, facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has.”

“She is also currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom,” the complaint continued.

Herman’s attorney argued that the NDA should be voided under a federal law, the Speak Out Act, which prevents an NDA from being enforced when sexual assault or harassment are involved.

Herman did not make any specific allegations against Woods.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

In the event the judge decides the NDA is enforceable, Herman’s attorney requested that the judge clarify the specific scope of Herman’s obligations under the agreement. Specifically, the attorney asked to know whether and to what extent the NDA limits Herman’s freedom to disclose information about her own experiences, the experiences of her family members, photos and recordings of herself and family members, and information held, witnessed or learned by people who are not covered by the agreement.

