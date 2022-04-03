Tiger Woods to make ‘game-time decision’ on whether he competes at 2022 Masters

(Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has announced he will make a last-minute decision on whether he is able to compete at the Masters.

The 46-year-old was reportedly at Augusta National last week and played a practice round with son Charlie and Justin Thomas, as rumours intensified over whether Woods would be able to tee it up at the first major of the year. The Masters gets underway on April 7.

Woods returned home to Florida after that but has now taken to Twitter to give an update on the situation, confirming that he is doing what he can to try and be ready for the first round on Thursday.

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice,” Woods tweeted on Sunday.

“It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete.”

It’s a tournament that suits Woods perhaps more than any other, and he has won it five times. The most recent of those came when he won another Green Jacket in extraordinary fashion in 2019.

However, he has not played in a top-level event since an incredibly serious car crash in February 2021.

Woods suffered open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle and he has since revealed that amputation was a possibility.

At the end of last year, he competed in the PNC Championship with his son, though he was able to use a golf cart in the 36-hole event.

The men’s game is in an incredibly healthy state at the moment, with a new world number one in Scottie Scheffler and stars such as Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa targeting a first Green Jack this week. It’s Woods though who will be the talk of Augusta in the days ahead.