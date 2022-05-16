  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tiger Woods feeling ‘a lot stronger’ before PGA Championship appearance

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tiger Woods
    Tiger Woods
    American golfer

Tiger Woods is gearing up for his second tournament back after his horrific car crash, and he’s feeling “a lot stronger.”

Woods hit Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sunday for a brief practice round ahead of the PGA Championship, which will be his first appearance since his run at The Masters.

Though he made the cut and played all four days, Woods was visibly exhausted by the end of his week at Augusta National.

Now, a month later, he said things have changed significantly.

“I’ve gotten a lot stronger since The Masters,” Woods said on Sunday, via Golfweek. “We went back to work on Tuesday [after The Masters]. Monday was awful. I did nothing and Tuesday was leg day.

“So we went right back after it. Everything is better.”

Woods finished 13-over at The Masters in April, about 14 months after he nearly lost his right leg in a Southern California car crash. He had said for months leading up to the tournament that simply walking that far for that long was his biggest worry about competing again — and it showed by the end of the week.

Woods was seen slowly limping his way off the course after finishing, and told a longtime Augusta National member that “this was the worst pain he ever had.”

But now, more than a month later, he’s in a much different situation.

“100% I see him stronger,” caddie Jo LaCava said on Sunday, via Golfweek. “I don’t think he’s getting quite as tired as quickly. I see more endurance than anything.”

How the PGA Championship goes remains to be seen, and it’s hard to put too high of expectations surrounding Woods’ game. He’s listed at +6,600 to win the tournament on BetMGM, well behind favorites Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.

Woods, however, is just ready to get back out there again — and he knows his leg is going to only get better as he moves along.

“It’s only going to keep getting stronger,” Woods said of his leg, via Golfweek. “The more I use it, the more strength it gains. Am I ever going to have full mobility? No. Never again. But I’ll be able to get stronger. It’s going to ache, but that’s the way it’s going to be.

“I’m excited about [the PGA Championship]. I’m not going to play that much going forward so anytime I do play, it’s going to be fun to play and compete. There are only so many money games you can play at home.”

Tiger Woods
After limping off the course after The Masters, Tiger Woods apparently feels completely different headed into Southern Hills. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tiger Woods will expect to do better at US PGA Championship – Curtis Strange

    Woods returned to top-level action after a long injury absence with a 47th-placed finished at the Masters.

  • Angry Buffalo Pastor Describes Sunday Service From Hell

    Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesBUFFALO, New York—Sunday’s service at the Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church had its share of parishioners in pain over personal loss from the assault a day earlier by a white supremacist who killed 10 people at a local supermarket.As Pastor George Nicholas recalled in an interview, one “visibly upset” young woman was close to a teacher who was gunned down.Another parishioner lost their uncle, shot dead in the store’s parking lot, he said.

  • Janet Jackson comes down from the heavens to honor fellow icon Mary J. Blige at the Billboard Music Awards

    Ms. Jackson, no stranger to an awards show tribute, presented Ms. Blige the Billboard Icon Award

  • Why Urdu language draws ire of India’s right-wing

    The right-wing appears to think the language as a foreign import but history shows quite the opposite.

  • Albert Pujols pitches for Cardinals, gives up pair of home runs in blowout win over Giants

    For the first time in 22 seasons, Albert Pujols took the mound on Sunday night.

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Wild-card Stars force Game 7 against Calgary with 4-2 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Miro Heiskanen scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period for the Dallas Stars, who recovered after blowing an early two-goal lead and beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Friday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their first-round Western Conference series. The first goal in these playoffs for Heiskanen came on a 40-foot shot with a bunch of traffic in front of Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom. That came with 2:28 left in the second period, in which both teams scored twice. The se

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Gleyber day: Torres' 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres sent a fastball soaring, started jogging toward first base and raised his right arm about the time a young boy in the first row of the right field short porch caught the ball on the fly. Torres followed his go-ahead, three-run homer with a two-run single and led the surging New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Wedesday for their 15th win in 17 games. “My swing is getting better and better,” Torres said. “I think confidence is back, and that is the most i

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Blues ride unconventional lineup into NHL's second round

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues eliminated the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a mid-series goalie change and an unconventional lineup. Now, the team heads to Colorado to face the top-seeded Avalanche in the second round. “I don’t mind starting the playoffs on the road,” Blues forward David Perron said. “I think a lot of times you have just nerves sitting at home and when you start on the road, you’re at the hotel kind of sitting with the guys.” The Blues

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see