Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Withdraws Lawsuits Against Him

Erica Herman, the ex-girlfriend and former employee of professional golfer Tiger Woods, last week withdrew the lawsuits she filed against him, including one accusing him of sexual assault, according to multiple reports.

Herman, 39, originally claimed in a $30 million tenancy lawsuit that Woods, 47, had abruptly ousted her from the home he said she could live in until 2026. The lawsuit was rejected, and the appeal belonging to that rejected lawsuit was dropped last week. She also claimed in another suit that he sexually harassed her in an effort to get her out of a nondisclosure agreement which she said she does not remember signing.

“In dismissing this appeal, Erica Herman states that she was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods or any of his agents and it is her position that she never asserted a claim for such,” the court document, filed on Nov. 10, reads, according to CNN. The document however, acknowledges that the claim can be made again later on.

While the court document says that Herman has never claimed to be a victim of sexual assault by Woods, Herman’s attorney, Benjamin Hodas, argued during the lawsuit that “a boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment.”

At the time, Woods denied the claims, and his attorney, J.B. Murray, said that Herman’s accusations were “utterly meritless.”

Woods’ attorney also claimed that her suit should not be allowed to go forward because she signed a nondisclosure agreement around the time that the two began dating. The agreement, Wood’s attorney argued, means that the two should have worked it out with a private mediator.

Herman was a manager at Wood’s Palm Beach County restaurant but said in the court documents that Woods pressured her to quit in 2020, according to The Associated Press.

Herman and Woods began publicly dating in 2017. She moved into Wood’s Florida mansion in 2016 until she was forced out through “trickery,” she previously claimed.

“By trickery, agents of the Defendant convinced the Plaintiff to pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law,” Herman’s attorneys wrote in the initial complaint, according to Insider.

Herman’s lawsuit was rejected in May by Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger, who in an 11-page opinion, called Herman’s allegations “vague and threadbare.”

“Herman has had the opportunity (to) provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment, however, she has not done so,” Metzger wrote.

Attorneys for Herman and Woods, respectively, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

