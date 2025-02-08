Tiger Woods has dominated Torrey Pines throughout his career — a look at his past finishes

On Friday, Tiger Woods committed to playing in next week's Genesis Invitational, an event hosted by his TGR Foundation. The Genesis is held annually at Riviera Country Club but was moved to Torrey Pines' South Course this season due to the wildfires that devastated the Los Angeles area.

Woods, who hasn't made a PGA Tour start since the British Open in July at Royal Troon, has dominated at Torrey Pines throughout his career. In all, he has eight wins including the legendary 2008 U.S. Open where he beat Rocco Mediate in an 18-hole playoff.

Since undergoing another back surgery in September, Woods has played in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, where they lost in a playoff to Team Langer, and two TGL matches in January. At his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Woods said he wasn't Tour-ready.

Well, it looks like he is now.

It's hard to have any expectations for the GOAT at Torrey, but his course history at the historic venue speaks for itself.

Tiger Woods' history at Torrey Pines

1998 : 3rd place, 11 under

1999 : 1st place, 22 under

2000 : 2nd place, 14 under

2001 : 4th place, 17 under

2002 : 5th place, 10 under

2003 : 1st place, 16 under

2004 : 10th place, 8 under

2005 : 1st place, 16 under

2006 : 1st place, 10 under

2007 : 1st place, 15 under

2008 : 1st place, 19 under

2008 U.S. Open : 1st place, 1 under

2011 : 44th place, 1 under

2013 : 1st place, 14 under

2014 : 80th place, 6 over

2015 : Withdrew

2017 : Missed cut

2018 : 23rd place, 3 under

2019 : 20th place, 10 under

2020: 9th place, 9 under

