Tiger Woods has dominated Torrey Pines throughout his career — a look at his past finishes
On Friday, Tiger Woods committed to playing in next week's Genesis Invitational, an event hosted by his TGR Foundation. The Genesis is held annually at Riviera Country Club but was moved to Torrey Pines' South Course this season due to the wildfires that devastated the Los Angeles area.
Woods, who hasn't made a PGA Tour start since the British Open in July at Royal Troon, has dominated at Torrey Pines throughout his career. In all, he has eight wins including the legendary 2008 U.S. Open where he beat Rocco Mediate in an 18-hole playoff.
Since undergoing another back surgery in September, Woods has played in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, where they lost in a playoff to Team Langer, and two TGL matches in January. At his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Woods said he wasn't Tour-ready.
Well, it looks like he is now.
It's hard to have any expectations for the GOAT at Torrey, but his course history at the historic venue speaks for itself.
Tiger Woods' history at Torrey Pines
1998: 3rd place, 11 under
1999: 1st place, 22 under
2000: 2nd place, 14 under
2001: 4th place, 17 under
2002: 5th place, 10 under
2003: 1st place, 16 under
2004: 10th place, 8 under
2005: 1st place, 16 under
2006: 1st place, 10 under
2007: 1st place, 15 under
2008: 1st place, 19 under
2008 U.S. Open: 1st place, 1 under
2011: 44th place, 1 under
2013: 1st place, 14 under
2014: 80th place, 6 over
2015: Withdrew
2017: Missed cut
2018: 23rd place, 3 under
2019: 20th place, 10 under
2020: 9th place, 9 under
