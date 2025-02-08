Advertisement

Tiger Woods has dominated Torrey Pines throughout his career — a look at his past finishes

riley hamel, golfweek
·2 min read

On Friday, Tiger Woods committed to playing in next week's Genesis Invitational, an event hosted by his TGR Foundation. The Genesis is held annually at Riviera Country Club but was moved to Torrey Pines' South Course this season due to the wildfires that devastated the Los Angeles area.

Woods, who hasn't made a PGA Tour start since the British Open in July at Royal Troon, has dominated at Torrey Pines throughout his career. In all, he has eight wins including the legendary 2008 U.S. Open where he beat Rocco Mediate in an 18-hole playoff.

Since undergoing another back surgery in September, Woods has played in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, where they lost in a playoff to Team Langer, and two TGL matches in January. At his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Woods said he wasn't Tour-ready.

Well, it looks like he is now.

It's hard to have any expectations for the GOAT at Torrey, but his course history at the historic venue speaks for itself.

Tiger Woods' history at Torrey Pines

  • 1998: 3rd place, 11 under

  • 1999: 1st place, 22 under

  • 2000: 2nd place, 14 under

  • 2001: 4th place, 17 under

  • 2002: 5th place, 10 under

  • 2003: 1st place, 16 under

  • 2004: 10th place, 8 under

  • 2005: 1st place, 16 under

  • 2006: 1st place, 10 under

  • 2007: 1st place, 15 under

  • 2008: 1st place, 19 under

  • 2008 U.S. Open: 1st place, 1 under

  • 2011: 44th place, 1 under

  • 2013: 1st place, 14 under

  • 2014: 80th place, 6 over

  • 2015: Withdrew

  • 2017: Missed cut

  • 2018: 23rd place, 3 under

  • 2019: 20th place, 10 under

  • 2020: 9th place, 9 under

