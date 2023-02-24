These Tiger Woods-Designed Golf Courses Are Opening in Arizona Next Week

If you’ve ever wanted to play golf on a course designed by Tiger Woods, the opportunity could be closer than you think. Woods worked with golf entertainment group PopStroke to design two 18-hole putting courses that will be featured in their upcoming Glendale, Arizona location, and the opening date has just been revealed as March 1.

PopStroke was founded in 2018, and joined forces with Tiger Woods’s TGR Ventures in 2019: a fitting partnership given that the company was named in part for Woods’s nickname for his dad, “Pop.” The company has launched five locations that combine golf courses with outdoor dining and beverages for a family-friendly multifaceted golf experience, and they’re now preparing to open a sixth location in Glendale with Woods’s specially designed courses as well as new features from TaylorMade Golf Company, whom they added to their ownership in early 2023.

Woods’s courses come in two levels, per the PopStroke website: the Red Course, which “challenges even the most experienced putters with strong contouring and tricky hole locations,” and the Black Course, which has “softened contours to create an ideal course for families and anyone new to golf.”

The pro golfer also announced the opening of these new courses on Instagram, where he detailed what to expect from the Glendale location.

“I’m excited to share that the 1st Arizona @popstroke location with an enhanced @taylormadegolf experience will open to the public in Glendale, AZ @westgateaz on Thursday, March 2nd at noon,” Woods wrote. “This location includes two 18-hole putting courses I designed with my @tgr.design team, a full-service restaurant, an event space & rooftop bar, a playground, and an ice cream parlor.”

Back when Woods joined the company, he shared his hope that these PopStroke locations would be a place for guests to recreate some of the happiest moments from his own childhood.

“Some of my happiest memories are spending time with my pops on the golf course having putting contests,” Woods said. “I’m looking forward to others enjoying time with their kids at PopStroke.”

PopStroke currently has four locations in Florida — in Sarasota, Port Saint Lucie, Orlando and Fort Myer—and one in Katy, Texas. They plan to open further locations in Scottsdale, Arizona and Delray, Florida later this year.

