Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam Melts Hearts In Emotional Hall Of Fame Intro For Dad

Tiger Woods got upstaged Wednesday at his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame. But he probably didn’t mind.

His 14-year-old daughter Sam seized a rare moment in the spotlight to deliver a show-stealing introduction for her pop. (Watch the highlights below.)

Her words reached an emotional crescendo when she recalled his car wreck last year that left him seriously injured.

“We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not. Now not only are you about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’re standing here on your own two feet,” Sam Woods said. “This is why you deserve this, because you’re a fighter.”

Woods kissed his daughter and she left the dais.

“Crap,” he said. “I just lost a bet ... that I wouldn’t cry. Thank you, Sam.”

Earlier, Sam told an anecdote about one of his bitter moments ― a loss by one stroke to Angel Cabrera at the 2007 U.S. Open.

“My dad found himself in a position to make an 18-foot putt to force a U.S. Open playoff, which he missed by a foot,” Sam said, per Yahoo. “He then had to rush to the airport, fly from Pittsburgh to Orlando, and drive to the Winnie Palmer Hospital. Within five minutes of walking into the hospital room, still wearing his red golf shirt, on June 18, I was born. He may have lost that day, but he won the greatest gift of all.”

Woods ― who has won 82 PGA tour events along with 15 majors and is arguably the greatest golfer ever ― was also joined at the Hall of Fame ceremony in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, by his son Charlie, mother Kultida and girlfriend Erica Herman.

(Photo: Sam Greenwood via Getty Images)

