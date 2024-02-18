Tiger Woods Confirms Withdrawal from Genesis Invitational Was Due to Influenza: 'Disappointed to Not be There'

“I am resting and feeling better," Woods said in his statement on on Saturday

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has broken his silence on his exit from the Genesis Invitational golf tournament and shared more about his health.

The golf champion’s withdrawal from the tournament was announced on Friday, after he was carted off the course during the competition that afternoon after suffering flu-like symptoms.

On Saturday, Woods, 48, addressed his exit and confirmed the details of his health condition in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter). “I would like to confirm that I had to withdraw from @thegenesisinv due to illness, which we now know is influenza,” he said. “I am resting and feeling better.”

“Good luck to the players this weekend. I’m disappointed to not be there and want to thank @GenesisUSA and all the fans for the support,” Woods concluded.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Woods has withdrawn from the Genesis Invitational due to influenza

Woods bowed out of the tournament when he was 1-over through six holes Friday after having back spasms along with flu symptoms. He was subsequently driven off the golf course by a rules official at 1:35 p.m. local time, according to an article posted on the PGA Tour website.

The hall of fame golfer was then treated for “potential dehydration and dizziness related to his illness” by emergency personnel at the Riviera Country Club course, per PGA Tour.

Woods had been suffering flu-like symptoms the previous night that worsened by Friday, Rob McNamara, EVP of TGR Ventures shared in a statement.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Woods was carted off the golf course after falling ill on Friday

“He had a little bit of a fever and was better during the warm-up,” read McNamara’s Friday statement, per PGA Tour. “But then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy. Ultimately, the doctors are saying he’s got some — potentially some type of flu and that he was dehydrated.”

“He’s being treated with an IV bag and he’s doing much much better and he'll be released on his own here soon,” concluded McNamara.

On Thursday, Woods discussed having back spasms after attempting to hit an 8-iron from the right side of the 18th fairway.

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Woods also suffered back spasm prior to leaving the competition

"Well, my back was spasming the last couple [of] holes and it was locking up," he said, according to ESPN. "I came down and it didn't move, and I presented [the] hosel first and shanked it."

In April 2023, Woods had fusion surgery on his right ankle to manage post-traumatic arthritis he suffered in a car accident in February 2021. He then took a break from competing for nearly eight months, during which time he suffered from back spasms.

After competing on Thursday, per ESPN, Woods said of his right ankle, "Things are a little bit sore, but that's to be expected.”

Through his physical strain, he managed to end the day tied for 49th landing eight shots behind first-round leader Patrick Cantlay.

"I'm going to be rusty, and I have to do a better job at home prepping," Woods said, according to the outlet. "We need to do a better job with lifting and treating and continuation of rehab protocols, all those things. I just haven't done it in a while."



