Tiger Woods to make competitive golf return alongside son at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship next week, 10 months on from suffering serious injuries in a car accident.

Woods has entered the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie in his first event since requiring surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg

The 45-year-old ruled out a full-time return to professional golf at a press conference last month in which he admitted he was lucky to be alive following the single-vehicle accident in February.

Woods also said he would “pick and choose” which tournaments he would enter once he made his competitive return to the sport and he has started with the father and son event in Orlando, Florida, which gets underway on December 16.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods said in a statement.

“I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

