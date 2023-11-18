After much speculation, Tiger Woods has committed to playing in the 2023 Hero World Challenge at Albany in the Bahamas.

Woods has been away from the golf course since having surgery after withdrawing from the 2023 Masters. However, videos of Woods caddying for his son, Charlie, without a noticeable limp have circulated on social media for the last few weeks creating hope we’d see the 15-time major champion sooner rather than later.

The Hero World Challenge — an event hosted by Woods and his TGR Ventures — is a non-official PGA Tour event, boasting a field of 20 of the best players in the world including Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa.

Tournament host @TigerWoods to play in the 2023 #HeroWorldChallenge. He is joined by exemptions @JustinRose99 and @Lucas_Glover_ to round out the field of 20 set to complete at Albany, Bahamas Nov. 30 – Dec. 3 pic.twitter.com/gBsTXGrTVl — TGR Live (@TGRLiveEvents) November 18, 2023

Woods didn’t participate in the Hero last season due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tiger Woods commits to playing in 2023 Hero World Challenge