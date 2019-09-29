Tiger Woods cleared for ‘full practice’ after knee surgery, still sore

After undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee last month, Tiger Woods was cleared to start golfing again. (Patrick Gorski/Getty Images)

Just one month after undergoing surgery on his left knee, Tiger Woods is getting back to the golf course.

Woods told Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” this week that he’s been cleared to resume “full practice” after his surgery, and already has half a round under his belt.

“I got the clearance last week to start full practice, and so I played nine holes the other day,” Woods said on Good Morning America. “It’s sore, yeah, but now I can start lifting and getting my muscle back and getting my weight up.”

Woods underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in August, shortly after his PGA Tour season came to an end. He withdrew from The Northern Trust after just one round due to an oblique strain, though came back for the BMW Championship — the second FedExCup Playoffs stop — a week later. Woods failed to qualify for the Tour Championship, however, the tournament he won in 2018.

He still plans to play at the Zozo Championship in Tokyo on Oct. 26, which should be his first event of the 2019-20 season. He will also compete in a skins game against Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama just days before the inaugural Tour event in Japan, too.

The 81-time Tour winner won once this season, picking up a major victory at The Masters in April. He had two other top 10 finishes, though, and failed to make the cut at both the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. He’s just one win shy of tying Sam Snead’s all-time record, and three major wins shy of Jack Nicklaus’ record.

