Tiger Woods claims a 'victory' at the Masters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Wetzel
·Columnist
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tiger Woods
    Tiger Woods
    American golfer

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods has now started 358 tournaments on the PGA Tour and until this one — his most improbable one, the 2022 Masters — his definition of winning was simple: sit atop the leaderboard at the end of competition.

Woods’ ferocious competitive instincts and obsession, perhaps bordering on unhealthy, to win has driven him across his career. There were no second places, no top-five finishes. There is victory. There is failure.

Then came Thursday here at Augusta National which Woods entered 408 days after a car accident nearly cost him part of his right leg and 509 days since his last truly competitive round. Against long odds and at the end of an even longer rehabilitation and medical journey, Tiger Woods walked out to the first tee, stared up at a huge hill and some 10,000 fans staring back at him, and got to work.

About four hours later he saved par on 18 to a massive ovation. He had not only completed the round, he was sitting at a 1-under 71, eventually just four shots behind the leader, Sungjae Im.

Ten months ago, when Woods couldn’t get out of a hospital bed installed in his house, this seemed impossible. As recently as two weeks ago, when rumors of him playing easy rounds down in Florida emerged, this seemed unlikely.

Yet here it was, Tiger Woods not just back, not just likely to make the cut at a major championship, but right there at the edge of the leaderboard.

So Woods was asked: Is this a win?

“Yes,” he said and it was an acknowledgement of truth, a victory of perspective over his traditional bravado.

Tiger’s desire to win a sixth green jacket is not lessened by admitting that this, this incredible comeback, was a victory unto itself.

“If you would have seen how my leg looked to where it's at now,” Woods said. “... To see where I've been, to see — to get from there to here. It was no easy task.”

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Tiger Woods plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tiger was really good on Thursday. He played a steady game amidst changing conditions, still damp early, more windy late. Where others fell off, he stayed strong — birdies on 6, 13 and 16; bogeys on 8 and 14. He didn’t fade as his reconstructed right leg grew tired of climbing those Georgia hills.

“It did not get easier, let's put it that way,” Woods siad. “I can swing a golf club. The walking is not easy. It's difficult. As I said with all the hard work, my leg, it's going to be difficult for the rest of my life. That's just the way it is, but I'm able to do it.”

Woods has long lived the ethos of rise and grind, of putting in extra work, of, if anything, being too muscular, swinging too hard, practicing too much. His body has broken down all around him, but even through long rehabs he often played down the challenges, like acknowledging such a thing was a mental weakness.

No longer. Maybe that is getting to 46 years old. Or maybe that comes from all those days sprawled out in a bed. Or maybe it was the near death experience — hurtling over a median and two lanes of a Los Angeles-area street, though a sign, off a tree and into a ditch.

Survive that and you get perspective. You look back not just on the surgeries and the physical rehab, but the sharpening of his game despite no longer having the ability to hit 1,000-plus balls a day. That had always been his way.

“That doesn't happen anymore,” he said. “I can't do that anymore.”

So, yeah, it’s OK to smile, to enjoy it, to appreciate it. On Thursday he did, trying to maintain focus as huge galleries applauded his near every step, but also knowing that such a scene, such a moment, was special and certainly not promised.

“I'm very lucky to have this opportunity to be able to play, and not only that, to play in the Masters and to have this type of reception,” Woods said. “I mean, the place was electric … to have the patrons fully out and to have that type of energy out there was awesome to feel.”

This was one day and Woods was quick to remind that meant nothing was permanently accomplished.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” he said.

There is no telling if he can do it, either. He was sore, he said. That was expected. He’d spend the next 24 hours in treatment.

“Lots of ice. Lots of ice baths. Just basically freezing myself to death.”

He’ll give it a go again at 1:41 p.m. on Friday. Maybe the leg will hold up. Maybe his game will too. He’s in position to reach the weekend. He’s in position for everything at this point. But nothing is promised. Nothing at all.

What the final scoreboard says however won’t change what happened here on Thursday. Tiger Woods returned to competitive golf, returned to the Masters.

That’s one all-timer of a victory, even for him.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'He's an inspiration to us all': Tiger Woods has magical moments in Masters return | Opinion

    Tiger Woods offered few smiles in his opening round of the 2022 Masters, but he fought and gave the massive crowd a show to remember.

  • Tiger Woods' first round back from injury showed he still has plenty of fight left in him

    Holy moly. Tiger's back.

  • The Current COVID-19 Booster-Shot Strategy is Not Sustainable, Says FDA's Expert Panel

    The agency’s expert panel met to outline a more systematic way of approaching COVID-19 vaccination and boosting

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.