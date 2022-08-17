Tiger Woods cameo, Patrick Reed lawsuit ramp up golf’s strangest year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jay Busbee
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tiger Woods
    Tiger Woods
    American golfer

For a sport steeped in stately tradition and the slow unfolding of tension, golf is looking a whole lot like the hypercharged, quick-cut, meme-heavy NBA these days.

Just as you can keep up with the flow of an entire NBA season without ever watching a full game, you don’t need to know who won last week’s PGA Tour event — or last month’s LIV tournament, for that matter — to ride the sport’s waves of status quo-shattering news.

The latest arrived Tuesday afternoon, as Tiger Woods rolled into Delaware for that most golf-bureaucracy of purposes: a meeting. In a bit of an aesthetic disappointment, Woods showed up not in a long duster, cowboy hat and filled holsters, but in a plaid shirt and loose dad jeans. But the effect remains the same — Woods as the aging gunslinger, saddling up one more time.

And then, like a Ryder Cup I-can-top-that Sunday putt, Patrick Reed filed a $750 million defamation lawsuit against Brandel Chamblee and the Golf Channel. Reed is contending that accusations of cheating from Chamblee — carried by Golf Channel and echoed by fans in galleries across the globe — have caused irreparable damage to Reed’s reputation. Whether that damage is worth about what Woods was reportedly offered to join LIV is a matter for the courts to decide. But if this suit isn’t dismissed out of hand, Reed will come under a scrutiny far more intense than any PGA Tour rules official could generate.

Both of these seismic events, either of which would dominate news for a week in quieter times, are just tweets in the cacophony that’s now reverberating across the sport. LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed upstart league, clearly isn’t going away anytime soon. LIV, which built a foundation on past-their-prime stars in their 40s, is now attracting younger and more highly ranked players.

The PGA Tour, meanwhile, is going to the mattresses to fight off a challenge that began as a 19th-hole did-you-hear joke but quickly grew into an existential threat. The Tour is trying to keep current players happy, reassure sponsors and increase financial incentives while stemming the damage from the departure of popular players and preparing for an avalanche of courtroom assaults. Not only that, there’s LIV’s looming contention that the Tour has been “strong-arming,” in the words of a district court judge, various entities, sponsors, vendors and individuals in the golf ecosystem to warn them off aligning with LIV.

Oh, and the Tour’s in the midst of its marquee season-ending championship, too. No big deal.

While the Tour’s continued dominance and LIV’s legitimacy are the key issues at play in this fight, there’s a larger issue: how does any of this benefit golf fans? The people who stand outside the ropes don’t care about antitrust lawsuits or sponsorship contracts or noncompete agreements or broadcast negotiations, and they shouldn’t. Their interest — which is the fundamental reason why golf exists as a professional sport and, say, croquet doesn’t — is in seeing the best players play one another on the finest courses with the highest stakes. Anything that detracts from that — a parallel-league structure, an effort to block LIV players from majors, catering to sponsors rather than the viewing experience — risks reducing golf to niche-sport status like tennis or horse racing, sports that bubble up to the surface only a couple times a year.

There’s precedent for this kind of more-choice-is-worse downfall. A quarter-century ago, the then-owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home of the Indy 500, decided to create an upstart racing league, splitting off from the established sanctioning body of open-wheel race teams, tracks and manufacturers then known as Championship Auto Racing Teams, or CART.

The new Indy Racing League lacked sponsorship and legitimacy, but it controlled the Indy 500, one of the most famous races in the world. The bureaucratic wrangling that ensued was both numbing and, for racing fans, heartbreaking, but the upshot was this: after a rocky first few years, most race teams eventually jumped from CART to IRL, CART went bankrupt, and IRL absorbed the remnants of CART and became the dominant force in IndyCar racing. The cost: prestige, prominence and popularity as the sport crumbled.

Even though the comparison isn’t exact, the warning message is this: golf isn’t a sacrosanct and inevitable sport. Fans can and will find other ways to entertain themselves between majors. LIV has boundless Saudi money behind it; the PGA Tour has history, tradition and legitimacy. Each needs the other, whether they admit it or not, and each needs the fans even more.

Right now, the sport is wandering around in the rough, trying to find a drive that’s gone wayward. There’s still hope golf can punch out of this mess. But the clock is ticking.

Tiger Woods and the rest of the golf world are trying to find their way out of the rough. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods, the PGA Tour and the rest of the golf world are trying to find their way out of the rough. (Harry How/Getty Images)

_____

Contact Jay Busbee at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or on Twitter at @jaybusbee.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Ontario hockey teams to restart OHL ONSIDE sexual assault training program after pandemic pause

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) ONSIDE program, which provides players with training to increase understanding and awareness about sexual harassment and assault, returns this fall after a hiatus the organization said was due to pandemic restrictions. The program has not run since 2019, following the cancelled 2020 season and 2021 restrictions on in-person training. Announcement of the resumption of the ONSIDE program comes as some hockey organizations in Canada face scrutiny over the lack of tra

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Canada stays undefeated at world juniors with 6-3 win over Finland

    EDMONTON — Ridly Greig was a little banged up after helping Canada to a big win at the world junior hockey championship on Monday. Not only did the Ottawa Senators' prospect score and contribute an assist in the 6-3 victory over Finland, he blocked some big shots when the Canadians ran into third-period penalty trouble. “Whatever it takes to win, whatever it takes to do anything for the boys or kind of get some momentum, I’m going to do it," Greig said. "Whether it’s stand in front of a slap sho

  • Disc golfers oppose city's plan to remove temporary course at North Glenmore Park

    Members of the Calgary Disc Golf Club are asking the city to rethink its decision to remove a temporary course in North Glenmore Park by the end of October. The course near the Glenmore Reservoir was installed in 2021 to provide additional outdoor recreation space during the pandemic. With many Calgarians returning to travel and other activities, the city says the pressure on the park system isn't the same. "A temporary amenity doesn't require full engagement with a community, which helped provi

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Elks host Riders looking to end struggles both at home and against the West

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks are trying to stop history from repeating itself. Edmonton opened the 2022 CFL season with a blowout 59-15 loss to the B.C. Lions, and then fell 26-16 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at home the next week. Last weekend, the Elks were torched 46-14 at B.C. Place, and they now return home to face Saskatchewan on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. Elks alumni Jim Germany, Ed Jones and Joe Holliman will have the their names added to the team’s Wall of Honour Saturday nigh

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Restrictions may be gone, but 2022 world juniors feels like 'bubble' tournament

    EDMONTON — Fans are welcome. Players are free to leave their hotels and the arena to walk the streets. But to United States coach Nate Leaman, this year's world junior hockey championships feels like it's being held at the peak of COVID-19. "It feels like a bubble tournament," Leaman on Friday. “To me, it feels a lot like the tournament which was basically two tournaments ago.” Leaman was referring to the 2021 world championship, also hosted in Edmonton. The Americans won gold at Rogers Place, w

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Blue Jays outfielder Springer reinstated from 10-day IL, set to play Orioles

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been reinstated from the injured list and will be active for the team's series-opening game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday. The 32-year-old star had been on the 10-day IL due to inflammation in his right elbow. Springer is third on the team with 18 home runs and fifth with 49 RBI on the season. He also carries a batting average of .251. The four-time all-star, who hasn't played since Aug. 4, has competed in 89 of the team

  • Canadian bobsled, skeleton athletes repeat calls to St-Onge to improve toxic culture

    More than 90 current and retired Canadian bobsled and skeleton athletes are renewing their call for action from federal Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up what they say is a toxic climate in their national sport organization. The BCS Athlete for Change group originally wrote a public letter in March calling for the resignations of Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) president Sarah Storey and high-performance director Chris Le Bihan. The athletes said in a letter sent Friday to St-Onge

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats rally to capture wild 34-27 home win over Toronto Argonauts

    HAMILTON — There was no doubt in Matt Shiltz's mind that he was going in for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Shiltz missed the third quarter receiving treatment for a lower-body injury. But the veteran quarterback returned in the fourth to help rally Hamilton to a wild 34-27 home win over the Toronto Argonauts. Rookie Jamie Newman opened the second half at quarterback while Shiltz was receiving medical treatment. He returned on Hamilton's first possession of the fourth and promptly hit Tim White on a 6

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the