Tiger Woods 'asleep at the wheel' of stopped car before DUI arrest: police

JUPITER, Fla. (Reuters) - Former world No. 1 golfer Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel of a stationary Mercedes-Benz vehicle on a Florida road and did not know where he was, according to a police report released on Tuesday, a day after his arrest on a charge of driving under the influence.

Woods had "extremely slow and slurred speech" after being awoken by a Jupiter police officer, who found the golfer's car stopped in the right lane of the roadway and still running, the report said.

