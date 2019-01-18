When is Tiger Woods' next tournament on the 2019 PGA Tour schedule?

Sporting News
Here's how to watch Tiger Woods in the next golf tournament on his 2019 schedule.

When is Tiger Woods' next tournament?

Tiger Woods' 2019 schedule is coming together with his first confirmed tournament: the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, a course where he's enjoyed much success and typically the place Woods' competitive season begins in earnest.

He has eight career wins at the Pines, including the 2008 U.S. Open, his 14th and most recent major championship.

Woods closed his 2018 schedule with a victory at the Tour Championship, his first PGA Tour win in more than five years, before turning in a dud at the Ryder Cup.

Following the Tour Championship victory, Woods closed the PGA Tour season ranked No. 2 in the FedExCup standings, 41 points behind winner Justin Rose.

Woods also squared off against Phil Mickelson in a $9 million head-to-head exhibition match in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving weekend.

Now fully healthy and with the Tour monkey off his back, the 43-year-old has his sights set on capturing a 15th major victory. Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major championships is still far in the distance but the world is watching if Woods can make inroads in 2019.

Tiger Woods' schedule

We will continue to update Tiger's 2019 tournament schedule here.

Farmers Insurance Open

Dates: Jan. 24-27
Scores: TBD
Finish: TBD
Winner: TBD


Genesis Open*

Dates: Feb. 14-17
Scores: TBD
Finish: TBD
Winner: TBD


WGC-Mexico Championship*

Dates: Feb. 21-28
Scores: TBD
Finish: TBD
Winner: TBD


Arnold Palmer Invitational*

Dates: March 7-10
Scores: TBD
Finish: TBD
Winner: TBD


The Players Championship*

Dates: March 14-17
Scores: TBD
Finish: TBD
Winner: TBD


WGC-Dell Match Play*

Dates: March 27-31
Scores: TBD
Finish: TBD
Winner: TBD


The Masters*

Dates: April 11-14
Scores: TBD
Finish: TBD
Winner: TBD


Wells Fargo Championship*

Dates: May 2-5
Scores: TBD
Finish: TBD
Winner: TBD


PGA Championship*

Dates: May 16-19
Scores: TBD
Finish: TBD
Winner: TBD


The Memorial Tournament*

Dates: May 30-June 2
Scores: TBD
Finish: TBD
Winner: TBD


U.S. Open*

Dates: June 13-16
Scores: TBD
Finish: TBD
Winner: TBD


The Open Championship*

Dates: July 18-21
Scores: TBD
Finish: TBD
Winner: TBD


WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational*

Dates: July 25-28
Scores: TBD
Finish: TBD
Winner: TBD


The Northern Trust*

Dates: Aug. 8-11
Scores: TBD
Finish: TBD
Winner: TBD


BMW Championship*

Dates: Aug. 15-18
Scores: TBD
Finish: TBD
Winner: TBD


Tour Championship*

Dates: Aug. 22-25
Scores: TBD
Finish: TBD
Winner: TBD


*Not confirmed but likely to participate

Tiger Woods' scores, finishes

We will continue to update Tiger's 2019 tournament results here.

