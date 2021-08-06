Tiger Shroff Shares Motion Poster for His Next Single Vande Mataram

Actor Tiger Shroff is set to lend his voice to a new rendition of the patriotic anthem ‘Vande Mataram’. Ahead of Independence Day, Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music and Shroff unveiled the motion picture of the track. The track is Tiger Shroff’s first Hindi song after his two English singles ‘Casanova’ and ‘Unbelievable’. The song releases on 10 August.

Jackky Bhagnani shared the motion poster on Instagram and wrote, “#VandeMataram is not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Couldnt be happier that my bro @tigerjackieshroff has sung it soo beautifully. So excited to share it with you all. Releasing on 10th August! Stay tuned."

Tiger Shroff also shared it on his social media with the caption, “This is the first time I have attempted to sing a song like this, So excited and nervous at the same time to share with you all my next single.” The clip features a snippet of the song.

He added, “#VandeMataram. It’s not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Releasing on 10th August."

‘Vande Mataram’ is directed by Remo D’Souza, composed by Vishal Mishra, and choreographed by Ankan Sen, Jueli Vaidya, and Rahul Shetty. The lyrics have been penned by Kaushal Kishore.

