Tiger shark ‘eats’ Russian swimmer in front of family

Egyptian officials say they have captured the tiger shark

A Russian man was killed by a tiger shark off Egypt’s Red Sea coast on Thursday as his father and girlfriend looked on.

Video footage online appeared to show the attack, in which the 23-year-old victim repeatedly cried for help and called for his “papa” as he attempted to swim away from the shark.

At one point he seems to wrestle with the shark but is flipped upside down. Moments later the shark drags him under and the victim does not resurface.

“Oh my God,” one woman, possibly the one filming the video, cries during the attack, while a male voice can also be heard screaming.

A vessel is seen reaching the part of the water where the man was attacked just a few seconds after he vanishes underwater, and then the video footage ends.

The Russian victim, Vladimir Popov, was a permanent resident in Egypt

The man was reportedly a resident of the Red Sea resort of Hurghada in the Red Sea along with his father and his girlfriend. The attack itself took place on the resort’s Dream Beach, and tourists in the area have been told to remain vigilant and follow staff instructions.

Water activities will be suspended from Friday until Sunday as a precaution, Egyptian officials announced.

The victim’s girlfriend is said to have been in the water as well but managed to escape. Russian media named the victim as Vladimir Popov and said he and his father had moved to the resort several months ago.

Egyptian officials say they have captured the tiger shark that attacked the swimmer and are conducting laboratory tests on the animal. The animal had displayed “abnormal behaviour”, they added.

A fin is seen above the water during the shark attack in Hurghada, Egypt - GRIGORY KATAEV/REUTERS

Viktor Voropayev, Russian Consul-General, said the Egyptian authorities had confirmed the death of the Russian citizen, who was born in 1999. “The victim was not a tourist, but a permanent resident of Egypt,” he told Russian reporters.

It is the third time in a year that a shark has fatally attacked a swimmer near Hurghada, following the deaths of one Austrian and one Romanian tourist in July 2022.

In 2018, a Czech tourist was also killed by a shark in the Red Sea, following an attack that killed a German in 2015. And in 2010, five attacks in five days that were unusually close to the shore of Sharm el-Sheikh killed a German and injured four others.

When Egyptian authorities investigated the 2010 deaths, they said that the illegal dumping of animal carcasses and other raw meat in the sea may have attracted predators that then turned their attention to human prey.

Rising temperatures in the region may also have caused the sharks to swim in shallower waters, increasing the risk of contact with humans.

According to National Geographic magazine, tiger sharks are “large, blunt-nosed predators” which “have a duly earned reputation as man-eaters...they are second only to great whites in attacking people”.

According to Mail Online, one onlooker in the video clip of Thursday’s shark attack can be heard saying: “The shark’s eating his remains now. There she is, eating his remains.”

