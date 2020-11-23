Tiger Pop from Gurgaon Wins India's Best Dancer Season 1, Takes Home Rs 15 Lakhs and a Car

Popular dance reality show India's Best Dancer has found its winner in Tiger Pop (Ajay Singh), who hails from Gurugram, and is known for his popping. At the Grand Finale on Sunday night, in a nail biting moment, from among the 5 best finalists, Tiger Pop was announced as India's Best Dancer.

India’s Best Dancer began its journey with 12 performers from across the country. The total votes clocked in for the finale of the very first season of the show were 3 crore 28 lacs. Tiger Pop was awarded the trophy and a cheque of Rs 15 lakh from Sony Entertainment Television, and a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Tiger's choreographer Vartika Jha received a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

The competition between the top 5 contestants – Tiger Pop, Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier, Paramdeep Singh and Shubranil Paul - was neck-to-neck as they all excelled in different dance forms. But the audience finally chose Tiger Pop as the ultimate winner. Mukul Gain and Shweta Warrier secured second and third spots, respectively.

Tiger Pop, ecstatic about winning the title of India's Best Dancer, said, "I cannot believe that my childhood dream of being on a platform like India’s Best Dancer and winning it, has come true today. The whole journey of being on India’s Best Dancer, right from my very first audition, to my first battle, to being paired with a choreographer like Vartika Jha, to performing & learning something new week on week has been surreal. Standing here on this stage made me realize that adulation cannot be taken for granted. You have to work hard to earn it. I am thankful to all the judges for keeping us grounded and being an inspiration to all of us. I am grateful and overwhelmed for all the love that I have received from all over the world."

The grand finale was a huge celebration with non-stop entertainment, dance and fun banter. Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis' performances were a visual treat. Krushna Abhishek in his inimitable way infused the evening with fun and laughter. The show was graced by Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal, Pooja Sawant; the cast of SonyLIV's new series 'A Simple Murder' – Sushant Singh, Priya Anand and Amit Sial; and the cast of 'Story 9 months Ki' – Sukirti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra.

On Tiger Pop’s win, Malaika said, “I am very very happy that Tiger Pop is our first season’s winner. Tiger is brilliant at what he does, and I think the audience have given their verdict on the same. They love him, and he truly deserves the success he has achieved today.”

Terence added, “Tiger Pop began his journey with the song Bekhayali and ended it with Ishaqzaade. His journey has been amazing. From being his mother’s favorite, today, he has become India’s favorite. His style, his grace and his performance touched our hearts, and I am extremely happy for him and his parents. Tiger managed to fulfill his mother’s dream and deep down somewhere I can relate to him. I wish him all the best for his journey ahead."