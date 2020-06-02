Tiger King's Joe Exotic 'loses former zoo land to nemesis Carole Baskin'

The zoo land formerly owned by Tiger King star Joe Exotic has been handed over to Carole Baskin, his arch enemy from the hit show, according to US media.

A court order has awarded animal rights activist Baskin control of about 16 acres of land in Garvin County, Oklahoma, which is home to the GW Exotic Animal Memorial Park.

Exotic had transferred the park to his former business partner Jeff Lowe and his mother several years ago, but a judge has now ruled that this action was fraudulent.

The judge granted Baskin control of the land in lieu of payment of a $1m (£800,000) ruling that Exotic had been ordered to pay her for copyright infringement.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, a documentary series that follows the bizarre world of big cat breeding in the US and the feud between Exotic and Baskin, has been a huge hit for Netflix since its launch in March.

Exotic, also known as Joe Schreibvogel or Joe Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for plotting to have Baskin killed.

All animals have to be off the property within 120 days, the judge's ruling states.

However, according to US entertainment site TMZ, Lowe is not too bothered about losing the land.

"We have long anticipated that the judge would eventually undo the 2016 land transfer," he is quoted as saying. "We are thankful that he dragged out his decision this long and allowed us time to complete the new Tiger King Park in Thackerville Oklahoma."

The new Tiger King Park was opened last month.