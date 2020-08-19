'Tiger King' zoo once owned by Joe Exotic closes after USDA reports violations

The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, which was the backdrop of Netflix’s hit docuseries Tiger King, has closed after the zoo’s current proprietor Jeff Lowe’s exhibitor license was suspended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“On August 17, USDA’s Animal and Plant Inspection Service (APHIS) suspended the exhibitor license for Jeff Lowe, owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, for 21 days,” a spokesperson for the APHIS tells Yahoo Entertainment. “The facility is closed, and Lowe may not conduct regulated activity during the suspension. After the 21-day suspension, APHIS will evaluate the status of the animals at the facility and determine next steps.”

APHIS declined to provide any further information about the basis of Lowe’s suspension or the closure of the Wynnewood, Okla., zoo, previously owned by Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic. However, a public report published in late June uncovered numerous violations in relation to injured animals, dismal living conditions and inadequate diet.

In a since-deleted post, Lowe took to the park’s Facebook page on Tuesday to announce the permanent closure and to address what he claims are “false accusations” by the government agency responsible.

“As of today, we have decided to close the old zoo effective immediately,” Lowe wrote. “[Due to] the permanent closure of the Wynnewood Zoo, I’m forfeiting my USDA exhibitors license. The very agency that has given my facility five consecutive perfect inspections, has now folded to the pressures of PETA and continue to make false accusations against me.”

Lowe went on to claim that he had contacted the USDA to voluntarily “forfeit my license” just 24 hours prior to being notified that his license would be suspended for 21 days. He even announced that he will be opening a new park to act as a “private film set for Tiger King related television content,” which he said was a decision made over a month ago.

“Rest assured that all the animals will continue to have excellent care, and consequently will no longer be subject to USDA inspections or PETA spies,” Lowe wrote.

Maldonado-Passage’s nemesis Carole Baskin was granted the title to the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in early June, giving Lowe 120 days to vacate the property and remove all animals. Lowe expressed on Facebook that he believes the popular show that featured the zoo opened it and its key players up to public criticism and inspection by animal rights organizations everywhere.

“The Tiger King phenomenon has definitely changed our lives in many ways. It has brought us more attention than any human deserves, good and bad,” he wrote. “It has, and probably will continue to make us a target of every nutjob and animal rights loon in the World, but we are prepared.”

