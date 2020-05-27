Tiger King star says Netflix has footage for "two or three more episodes"

Photo credit: Netflix

The madness of Netflix doc Tiger King is far from over, as star John Reinke has announced there's more episodes on the horizon.

Chronicling the downfall of big cat lover Joe Exotic, the eight-episode series became a worldwide phenomenon following its release back in March. But according to Reinke, "hundreds of hours" of footage is apparently still out there – and he added that the network's said it will be "in touch" with him.



"There's so much more content that needs to be in there and I know Netflix have footage for two or three more episodes," Reinke recently told The Mirror.

"The Network said they are going to be in touch with me about it."

He went on to reveal: "Joe had a bunch of directors through the zoo at various points and they took the footage with them. They filmed everything and took what they had on video with them. That footage is also likely to surface at some point."

As for what these mouthwatering additions could consist of, Reinke had a pretty dark prediction to share.

"There's quite a lot of lives been turned upside down and I really don't think it's over yet," he said.

"There's going to be more lives turned upside down out of this deal."

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is now streaming on Netflix.



