'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison in murder-for-hire case

Nolan Clay, Oklahoman
·3 min read

Joe Exotic isn't going free any time soon.

The former Oklahoma zookeeper, 58, who became famous during the COVID-19 pandemic was resentenced Friday to 21 years in federal prison in his murder-for-hire case, only one year less than his original sentence.

U.S. District Judge Scott Palk chose the new punishment at a hearing Friday morning in Oklahoma City federal court.

Joe Exotic — whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — had told the judge Friday any time in prison would be a death sentence because of his health conditions that include prostate cancer.

"Please don't make me die in prison waiting for a chance to be free," he said in tears.

His attorneys now plan to bring up their accusations of outrageous government conduct, lying witnesses and entrapment in a motion for new trial.

"It is not over," his attorney, John M. Phillips, told reporters afterward outside the Oklahoma City federal courthouse. "People wanted rid of Joe by any means necessary, and they won — for now."

The judge first sentenced him in 2020 after he was convicted of hiring hitmen to kill his chief critic, Carole Baskin, and of crimes involving his animals. He maintains he is innocent and was set up.

A federal appeals court last year ordered a resentencing because of a judicial mistake in determining the appropriate sentencing guidelines for his actions.

More: 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic set to be resentenced Jan. 28 in federal court, judge rules

Joe Exotic appears in &quot;Tiger King 2.&quot;
Joe Exotic appears in "Tiger King 2."

Jurors at his 2019 trial were told he targeted Baskin because she was actively seeking to collect court judgments against him of more than $1 million for trademark infringement and other civil violations.

He also was angry because she accused him of exploiting tiger cubs for profit at his zoo and on traveling shows, according to testimony. Baskin, who operates an animal sanctuary in Florida, had sought to stop him for years.

Baskin spoke Friday at the resentencing. She also provided a victim impact statement.

"I believe his (Joe Exotic's) conduct from the time of his original sentencing until today demonstrates why he is an even greater threat to me and to my family now than he was at the time of that sentencing," Baskin wrote. "For the safety of myself and those around me I urge the Court to give this offensive conduct strong weight in considering his new sentence."

More: 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic flown to medical facility; Treatment for prostate cancer, 'host of issues'

Phillips, regularly posts updates on social media about the case. The Florida attorney ends most updates with "#freejoeexotic" and has been obtaining statements from government witnesses and is preparing to file a motion for a new trial.

A key witness, Allen Glover, said in a sworn statement that he committed perjury during the trial. Glover said he lied when he told jurors Joe Exotic paid him $3,000 to kill Baskin.

John Phillips, lawyer, speaks to media after Joe Exotic was resentenced at the Federal Courthouse in Oklahoma City, Jan. 28, 2022.
John Phillips, lawyer, speaks to media after Joe Exotic was resentenced at the Federal Courthouse in Oklahoma City, Jan. 28, 2022.

Joe Exotic became known worldwide after Netflix released "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" right as the pandemic began, forcing millions to stay at home with little else to do.

The documentary series focused on his life, his murder-for-hire case and his now closed zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, and was a breakout hit. A sequel began streaming in November but was widely panned.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic sentenced again: 21 years in prison

