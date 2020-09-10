'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic formally requests pardon, including handwritten letter to Trump

"Tiger King" star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, is formally requesting a pardon.

The former Oklahoma zookeeper, who rose to fame as the subject of the hit Netflix docu-series, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his longtime rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin, as well as for violating federal wildlife laws.

On Tuesday, Maldonado-Passage, 57, filed an application with the U.S. Department of Justice, in which his attorneys state that the former zookeeper maintains his innocence and was “railroaded and betrayed” by others, according to the Associated Press.

“Joseph is scheduled to be released from (Bureau of Prisons) custody in 2037; however, with his comprised health, he will likely die in prison,” attorneys wrote in the 257-page application. “He humbly requests a pardon to correct the injustices he has experienced and to have the opportunity to return to providing meaningful contributions to his community.”

The AP reports the application also includes several character affidavits, letters of support, various trial documents and, according to CBS News, a handwritten letter from Maldonado-Passage to President Donald Trump.

In the letter, which was published in full by CBS News, Maldonado-Passage says that he voted for Trump in 2016 and asks the president to "grant me a miracle" in the form of a pardon.

"If I have ever looked up to anyone it would be you," Maldonado-Passage writes. "Not because I need you to save my life but because you stand for what you believe no matter what anyone thinks."

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice told the AP it would be premature to comment on the application.

Meanwhile, this fall Baskin has gone on to become one of several celebrity dancers vying for the mirror ball trophy on the upcoming season of "Dancing With the Stars." When USA TODAY asked about Madonado-Passage's request for a pardon during a Wednesday virtual press conference for the dancing competition show, Baskin remained silent, declining to comment until an ABC moderator requested a next question.

Released in March, "Tiger King" examines Maldonado-Passage's life at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park site (referred to as the G.W. Zoo) and his hatred for Baskin, whom he deemed a threat to his livelihood because of her advocacy of the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which aims to abolish ownership of big cats as pets and the practice of cub petting.

His malice for Baskin turned to an actual punishable offense when he allegedly hired someone to kill her. Maldonado-Passage allegedly paid zoo handyman Allen Glover $3,000 to kill Baskin. Glover denies he planned to go through with the plan, while Maldonado-Passage claims the money was a donation so he could leave the zoo.

Maldonado-Passage was arrested in 2018 and found guilty of 19 counts, including attempted murder for hire, killing five tigers and the selling of lion and tiger cubs. In January, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

