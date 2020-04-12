Tiger King: Rick Kirkham says Joe Exotic asked him to kill Carole Baskin in Netflix aftershow episode

Netflix

Rick Kirkham, one of the stars of Netflix documentary Tiger King, claimed that Joe Exotic jokingly asked him to kill Carole Baskin during an appearance on a brand new aftershow.

The streaming service has released The Tiger King and I, a new episode that sees Joel McHale interview people from the series.

Speaking on the special – from coronavirus lockdown – is former TV producer Rick Kirkham, who is shown in the documentary living on the eccentric tiger trader’s Oklahoma reserve.

Kirkham was asked about Joe’s supposed plot to kill animal rights activist Baskin, his rival, when he said: “He asked me to kill Carole one time. But, you know, it was like a joke. He was like, ‘I’ll make you a rich man if you kill Carole.’ But that’s when he got serious.

“When I left the park and the studio burned, that’s when Joe started downhill hard.”

Exotic was found guilty of hiring somebody to kill Baskin, and is currently serving 22 years in prison.

Another allegation levied against Exotic in the episode comes from former zoo manager John Reinke, who says that his former colleague “blew up” his golf cart and cabin.

“Knocked the windshield out of my golf cart [and] blew a hole in my cabin,” he told McHale.

Kirkham, wo is currently living in Norway, said he’s entertained by the idea that Exotic won’t be able to cash in on his newfound fame due to the fact he’s serving 22 years in prison.

He also said that he has recurring nightmares about his experiences with Exotic.

”I regret ever meeting Joe Exotic, because I went in because I saw there was a great opportunity for an incredibly wonderful show about big animals and this crazy zookeeper. But, I too was sucked in to the surreal world of Joe Exotic.

“I still have nightmares – since this docuseries, I’ve had more nightmares about having lived on that park.”

The Tiger King and I is available to stream on Netflix now

