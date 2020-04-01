‘Tiger King’: O.J. Simpson Says Carole Baskin’s Husband Is Definitely Dead

Reuters

As if 2020 was not mind-bending enough what with the coronavirus pandemic, a looming election, and a butthole cut of Cats floating around somewhere, O.J. Simpson just stepped in to up the ante—with a social media post about Netflix’s also insane documentary, Tiger King. The takeaway? White people are crazy and Carole Baskin’s missing husband is definitely dead.

Simpson was tried and acquitted of the 1994 double homicide of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. In a later case brought by the Goldman family, Simpson was found liable for the murders.

In his video posted to Twitter, Simpson said he’d just finished a round of golf where he “actually played pretty well.” But then he got down to business, offering his thoughts on the Netflix series everyone on the Internet seems to be talking about.

“I’ve had so many people on my case asking me to watch some show called Tiger King,” Simpson said. “Well yesterday I watched this show, and oh my God, is America in this bad a shape? I watched about six episodes of this show and I couldn’t even believe what I was looking at. White people!” Simpson continued. “What’s with you and wild animals? Leave them animals alone!”

“This show is crazy,” Simpson continued. “But it’s so crazy you kinda keep watching. One thing I will say: There’s not a shred of my doubt in my mind that that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi right now. I’m just sayin’. Take care and I hope you find something better to watch.”

Tiger King details the life of private zoo owner Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, as well as certain corners of the big cat world. One of Joe Exotic’s arch nemeses? Big Cat Sanctuary proprietor Carole Baskin, whose second husband, Don Lewis, disappeared in 1997.

Joe Exotic became obsessed with Baskin, and insists that she’d killed him and fed him to her tigers. Baskin has denied doing anything of the sort; since the release of the documentary a Florida sheriff has solicited tips in the case, hoping to uncover new leads. Perhaps soon she’ll pen her own If I Did It.

