‘Tiger King’s’ Joe Exotic Prison Interview Posted By Netflix, Answers Four Questions Fans Want To Know

Click here to read the full article.

The culture’s man of the hour, Joe Exotic, has spoken out from prison, thanks to a Netflix tweet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The star of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King answered four questions posed to him during an apparent a visiting hour interview, thanking his husband for standing by him, admitting shame on how his chimps were treated, and wishing he could experience some of the fame being generated by the series.

More from Deadline

For the uninitiated, the Netflix series centers on roadside zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, and his battle with sanctuary owner Carole Baskin. Her second husband mysteriously disappeared, and there are questions raised as to whether Joe Exotic had something to do with it.

Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22. Here's what he told us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh — Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020





Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.