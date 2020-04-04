‘Tiger King’s’ Joe Exotic Prison Interview Posted By Netflix, Answers Four Questions Fans Want To Know
The culture’s man of the hour, Joe Exotic, has spoken out from prison, thanks to a Netflix tweet.
The star of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King answered four questions posed to him during an apparent a visiting hour interview, thanking his husband for standing by him, admitting shame on how his chimps were treated, and wishing he could experience some of the fame being generated by the series.
For the uninitiated, the Netflix series centers on roadside zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, and his battle with sanctuary owner Carole Baskin. Her second husband mysteriously disappeared, and there are questions raised as to whether Joe Exotic had something to do with it.
Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22.
Here's what he told us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh
— Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020
