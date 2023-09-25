'Tiger King' Joe Exotic calls out Florida State QB Jordan Travis for selling merch

Reality TV star and convicted felon Joe Exotic, born Joseph Maldonado, is calling for legal action against Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis after he led the Seminoles to wins over LSU and Clemson.

Maldonado, 60, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday afternoon with a message for the 23-year-old Heisman Trophy candidate from Palm Beach Gardens.

"Jordan Travis was 6 years old when I became The Tiger King, it is my trademark, my intellectual property and I'm sick of others cashing in on my Trademark just because President Biden cares nothing about me being wrongfully in prison in America," Maldonado wrote.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis led the Seminoles to a win against the Clemson Tigers.

"I will give ANY ATTORNEY 80% of a settlement to sue Jordan Travis and ALL companies selling stuff using Tiger King."

Jordan commemorated FSU's season-opening 24-23 win over LSU with a new "Tiger King" shirt. The shirt displays Travis wearing a crown and sitting on a throne with a Bengal tiger in front of him. And the price of the shirt, which can be found on Travis' website, reflects the game's final score, $24.23.

Maldonado's gripe comes days after the self-proclaimed "Tiger King" denounced Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on social media.

Continuing his Sunday rant, Maldonado stated it's time that "quarterbacks and anyone else in this country stops stealing from others," asking "which attorney" would like to take the "multimillion dollar case" and for interested takers to send him a "DM," or direct message.

"Until Jordan Travis walks in a cage with 20 full grown tigers and kisses them on the head, leave the Tiger King business to me," Maldonado said.

By the looks of it, Travis has yet to respond to Maldonado.

