Tiger King: What happened to Carole Baskin's ex-husband Don?

In a time of uncertainty, you can always rely on Netflix to bring you a banger of a true crime documentary. The latest to land on the streaming service is The Tiger King, which follows the unbelievably wild story of big cat owner Joe Exotic and his attempted murder of animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

In the documentary, viewers delve into the bizarre world of Joe's roadside zoo and all the truly bonkers shenanigans that he and his team get up to as exotic-animal breeders. As the story unfolds, we meet his sworn enemy, Carole, who is set on bringing down Joe with allegations of animal abuse and illegal breeding.

And while its Joe's decision to hire a hitman to kill Carole that takes centre stage, many viewers couldn't help but notice there are certain allegations that also surround Carole in the documentary.

Most notably, the disappearance of her ex-husband Don Lewis, who is still missing. Joe Exotic suggests she killed and fed him to her tigers (he even made a music video about it), while the documentary includes many interviews with people who believe Carole knows more than she's letting on about Don's disappearance.

Though The Tiger King never outright accuses Carole of foul play, she has since spoken out to slam accusations, posting the following response ' Refuting Netflix Tiger King' on March 22:

"There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the docuseries... has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers

"As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don 21 years ago. The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about truth. The unsavoury lies are better for getting viewers. There is no short, simple way to refute so many lies."

Carole goes on to address the time leading up to Don's disappearance ("his behaviour became increasingly strange" she says), before refuting the meal grinder accusation, as well as the claims of the people Netflix interviewed. She concludes, "I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance."

This story is truly stranger than fiction.

The Tiger King is streaming on Netflix now.

