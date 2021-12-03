‘Tiger King’ Spinoff ‘The Doc Antle Story’ First Trailer Released by Netflix (Video)

The first* “Tiger King” spinoff is here — or, it’ll be here in a week. “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story” premieres next Friday, Dec. 10 on Netflix.

(*This is, of course, counting “Tiger King 2” as the second season of “Tiger King,” which makes sense to us. There was also a “Tiger King” aftershow hosted by Joel McHale.)

The three episodes were spun off into their own (mini) series because of a “shift of tone” from “Tiger King 2,” a person with knowledge of the decision told TheWrap. This one is jam-packed with “shocking” accounts of Doc Antle’s history that were uncovered by the directors while shooting “Tiger King 2,” the person said.

You’ll see what they mean from the trailer, which readers can watch via the video above.

And if that somehow doesn’t do it for you, here’s the logline: “Showman or con man? The shocking truth behind Doc Antle’s eccentric, animal-loving facade finally emerges in these three episodes chronicling his lifelong abuses of power.”

A lifelong showman, Doc Antle has built his various careers on theatrics, attracting a slew of admirers along the way, the spinoff’s lengthier synopsis reads. But beneath the eccentric, animal-loving facade lies a predator far more dangerous than his beloved big cats and a man shadier than any of his “Tiger King” counterparts.

(That includes Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for hiring a hitman to kill rival Carole Baskin. So that’s pretty shady.)

Over three episodes, “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story” unpacks the truth about Doc, as witnesses come forward to share their troubling stories of abuse and intimidation that set him at the top of the food chain, it continues.

Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode, the directors of “Tiger King,” also direct this spinoff. Chaiklin, Goode, Chris Smith, Fisher Stevens and Jeremy McBride are the executive producers.

“Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story” launches Friday, Dec. 10 on Netflix.